A large number of police and rescue workers are on the scene. (symbolic image) Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Employees were stabbed in a Bavarian company. One person died and two others were seriously injured. One suspect has been arrested.

Petar Marjanović

One person has died after an attack at a company in Germany.

According to the police, the suspected attacker is an employee of the company. The 21-year-old German allegedly stabbed his colleagues with a knife in the morning in Mellrichstadt, the investigators said. The officers seized the knife and the 21-year-old was arrested.

According to the information, a 59-year-old woman died in the attack and two people aged 55 and 62 were seriously injured. All three were employees of the company. The background to the attack remains unclear.

The attack at the regional network operator Überlandwerk Rhön in Mellrichstadt, Bavaria, was reported to the police in the morning. Numerous police and rescue teams were deployed. "Treating the injured has top priority, as does clarifying the exact circumstances of the crime," said the police spokesman.

Around 5,000 people live in the town on the border with the state of Thuringia.