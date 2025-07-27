Rescue workers are on duty after several people were stabbed in a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. Photo: Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle/AP/dpa Keystone

A man has stabbed people in a supermarket in the US state of Michigan - at least eleven people are injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bloody attack took place in the US state of Michigan on Saturday.

A man stabbed eleven people in a supermarket.

The police were able to arrest the suspect. Show more

A suspect was arrested after the incident at the Walmart in Traverse City, police said on X. According to media reports, the sheriff in charge, Michael Shea, said that the suspect was a 42-year-old from Michigan. It is assumed that he acted alone.

The weapon was probably some kind of folding knife, Shea said. There are six male and five female victims - three are currently undergoing surgery. A hospital in the city confirmed on Facebook that eleven people were being treated. There is no concrete information yet on the possible motive for the crime. However, Sheriff Shea spoke of "random acts".

Traverse City is located in the north of the USA on Lake Michigan, around 400 kilometers northwest of Detroit.