Rescue at the last moment Man steals yacht - but doesn't reckon with the meter-high waves

Adrian Kammer

11.2.2026

A man gets into distress off the coast of the US state of Oregon. A huge wave sweeps his boat away and capsizes it. It later transpires that he stole the yacht.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man gets into distress off the coast of Oregon.
  • The Coast Guard rescues him after a wave capsizes his yacht.
  • But it wasn't his boat at all. He had stolen it beforehand.
In the middle of the Pacific, off the coast of Oregon, a yacht is adrift in the swell, unable to maneuver. On board is a man who is clearly no longer in control. Wind and currents are pushing the boat further and further out to sea. The US Coast Guard deploys with a ship and helicopter.

Suddenly, the yacht is swept away by a violent wave and overturns. The man is thrown into the sea. The emergency services manage to rescue him and pull him up into the helicopter. He is taken to hospital with minor injuries and then arrested.

It turned out that he had stolen the yacht beforehand.

