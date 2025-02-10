A woman felt cramped in her window seat and wanted to swap seats. (symbolic image) Imago

A woman felt cramped in her window seat and wanted to swap seats. A man swapped seats with her - but for 100 dollars.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Reddit user reported an encounter with an elderly lady during a flight from Boston to Atlanta.

She offered him 100 dollars if he would swap seats with her.

At first the man didn't want to accept the money, but in the end he did anyway. For his children. Show more

100 dollars for swapping seats on an airplane? That's exactly what happened to a Reddit user in early February when he flew from Boston to Atlanta. He reports that he helped an elderly lady stow her bag in the overhead compartment because she was visibly struggling with it.

The two happened to be sitting next to each other, and as the lady felt claustrophobic in window seats, she offered him 100 dollars to swap seats.

The user refused the money and told her that he would be happy to swap seats with her for free as long as she had no problem with him having to stand up occasionally.

This was no problem for the lady. And yet she insisted on doing something nice for him. So he suggested giving the money to someone else instead.

He accepted the 100 dollars for his children

During the flight from Boston to Atlanta, they had a pleasant conversation about their families and careers.

At their destination, the woman tried again to give him the 100 dollars. This time, he accepted the money after she asked him to give it to his children and teach them that kindness is often rewarded.

He explained on Reddit that he won't tell the story to his children for now "because then they expect to get paid every time they do something nice," he wrote.