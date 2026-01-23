A visit to an outdoor pool on Lake Starnberg in Germany got completely out of hand on Saturday evening. After a man allegedly urinated into the lake from the swimming dock, a violent altercation broke out. Several people were injured.

Here's what it's all about A fight at a German outdoor pool left several people injured.

The incident was triggered by an intoxicated man who urinated into the lake from the swimming dock.

The 35-year-old is now facing several criminal charges. Summary created with

An incident at the outdoor pool in Tutzing on Lake Starnberg in Upper Bavaria escalated into a violent altercation on Saturday evening. Several people were injured, according to police.

According to current information, a 35-year-old man from Munich who was under the influence of alcohol urinated into the lake at the swimming dock around 6:20 p.m. When several swimmers confronted him about his behavior, the situation escalated. According to police, the man broke a beer bottle and used it to threaten a 45-year-old swimmer.

The 35-year-old was then pushed into the lake. From there, he allegedly threw rocks at other swimmers, briefly held a man underwater, and attacked several people with a folding chair. He also insulted several guests, according to the police.

The man and his 40-year-old companion initially left the outdoor pool. However, the police were able to stop the 35-year-old a short time later and take him into custody. He is now facing criminal charges, including assault, threats, and verbal abuse.

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