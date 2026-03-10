A man in Germany resorted to an unconventional method to get hold of someone else's e-scooter. Symbolbild: Jens Büttner/dpa

An 18-year-old in Heide (Germany) called the police because someone wanted to steal his e-scooter. But during questioning, he becomes entangled in contradictions - and the investigation takes an unexpected turn.

Dominik Müller

At around 7 p.m. on Saturday, an 18-year-old called the police to the train station in Heide in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. The reason: an unknown person had tried to steal his connected e-scooter from the bike stand in front of the station. According to him, the e-scooter had been standing there with the handlebars removed but still secured with a lock.

While the officers were clarifying the facts, the man asked them to break the lock and hand over the e-scooter to him, as the Itzehoe police department wrote in a statement. In the course of the questioning, however, the 18-year-old becomes increasingly entangled in contradictions, which is why he does not get the e-scooter.

This turned out to be a good decision from the police's point of view: Further investigations reveal that the e-scooter belongs to a 17-year-old who has regularly plugged his vehicle in at the station.

Criminal proceedings opened

Before calling the police, the 18-year-old tried unsuccessfully to break the lock. When he failed to do so, he reported an attempted theft of his vehicle to the police. He was obviously hoping that the officers would break the lock for him and that he could take the e-scooter in this way.

According to the statement, the accused has admitted to the crime. The police in Heide are investigating him for attempted aggravated theft and faking a crime. The criminal proceedings are ongoing.

