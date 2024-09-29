Videos showing the alleged perpetrator with a machete are circulating on social media. X

An armed man has set several fires in the German city of Essen. The police report 30 people injured, including eight children.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fire in two residential buildings in Essen on Saturday evening, shortly after which a van drove into two stores.

The police have arrested a suspect.

The man was armed with a machete. Show more

Fires broke out in two apartment buildings in the Altenessen district of the German city of Essen on Saturday evening. In addition, a delivery van drove into two stores in Essen-Katernberg. This was reported by the police in a statement.

Officers were able to arrest a suspect near the scene. 30 people were injured.

At around 5.10 p.m., the fire department and police received numerous emergency calls about a fire on Pielstickerstrasse. Shortly afterwards, there was a fire in an apartment building on Zollvereinstrasse. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires and had to attend to the injured. Among the 30 injured were eight seriously injured children.

Festnahme nach zwei Bränden mit zahlreichen Verletzten



Am Samstagabend (28. September) in #Essen #Katernberg und #Altenessen mit 30 Verletzten.



Hinweisportal geschaltet - https://t.co/kFyAT52h3p



Rufnummer für Hinweise: 0201 829-0



Pressemitteilung: https://t.co/QsIsHKdM2u pic.twitter.com/nwOfuZFrDr — Polizei NRW E (@Polizei_NRW_E) September 28, 2024

In TV interviews, a spokesman for the fire department spoke of dramatic scenes. Children and women were standing at the window covered in smoke and screaming. The fire department set up safety cushions and rescued residents using turntable ladders. The fires have now been extinguished.

Alleged perpetrator armed with a machete

A short time later, a van also drove into two stores on Katernberger Strasse and Meybuschhof. Property damage was caused at these two crime scenes, but no persons were injured.

A patrol car crew was able to arrest a suspect in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. The suspect is a 41-year-old man from Essen with Syrian nationality. According to media reports, he had a knife and a machete with him.

The criminal investigation department has taken over the investigation and is examining the connections between the crimes. The specific motives of the arrested man are also being investigated.