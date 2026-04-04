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April Fool's joke Doll triggers emergency call - police subsequently issue warning

Lea Oetiker

4.4.2026

Police in Laguna Beach were alerted to an alleged intruder.
Police in Laguna Beach were alerted to an alleged intruder.
Screenshot Instagram/ Polizei Laguna Beach

A "beer-drinking" garden mannequin caused a commotion in Laguna Beach on April 1, but the supposed person quickly turned out to be a mannequin.

04.04.2026, 13:30

04.04.2026, 13:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Laguna Beach, the police were alerted to an alleged intruder.
  • On the scene, the person turned out to be a mannequin - an April Fool's joke.
  • The police warned that such pranks should not trigger emergency calls.
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In Laguna Beach, California, the police were called to an unusual operation on April 1: A resident reported a supposed intruder camping out in the garden of a house, calmly drinking beer. The figure was lying under a blanket, wearing sunglasses, a hoodie and carrying a bottle of beer.

On the spot, however, the situation quickly turned out to be harmless. The supposed "drinking binge" turned out to be an elaborately staged April Fool's joke: the alleged person was a carefully draped mannequin, complete with fake beard and deceptively realistic pose, as reported by "upi".

In a Facebook post, the Laguna Beach police explained that the mannequin had apparently been placed specifically for April 1. With a wink, the officers reminded people that humor is allowed, but that such jokes should not provoke real emergency calls. Their message: people are welcome to have fun - but should not make fools of themselves in the process.