Police in Laguna Beach were alerted to an alleged intruder. Screenshot Instagram/ Polizei Laguna Beach

A "beer-drinking" garden mannequin caused a commotion in Laguna Beach on April 1, but the supposed person quickly turned out to be a mannequin.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Laguna Beach, the police were alerted to an alleged intruder.

On the scene, the person turned out to be a mannequin - an April Fool's joke.

The police warned that such pranks should not trigger emergency calls. Show more

In Laguna Beach, California, the police were called to an unusual operation on April 1: A resident reported a supposed intruder camping out in the garden of a house, calmly drinking beer. The figure was lying under a blanket, wearing sunglasses, a hoodie and carrying a bottle of beer.

On the spot, however, the situation quickly turned out to be harmless. The supposed "drinking binge" turned out to be an elaborately staged April Fool's joke: the alleged person was a carefully draped mannequin, complete with fake beard and deceptively realistic pose, as reported by "upi".

In a Facebook post, the Laguna Beach police explained that the mannequin had apparently been placed specifically for April 1. With a wink, the officers reminded people that humor is allowed, but that such jokes should not provoke real emergency calls. Their message: people are welcome to have fun - but should not make fools of themselves in the process.