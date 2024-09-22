After the sinking of the luxury yacht "Bayesian", the builders are now claiming damages. (Photo: Handout) dpa

Following the "Bayesian" disaster with seven fatalities, the public prosecutor's office is investigating the captain. Now the builders are demanding a huge sum for damage to their image - including from the widow.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The yacht "Bayesian", which was declared "unsinkable", sank during a storm in mid-August.

Seven people lost their lives, including software entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter.

The Italian company that built the ship is now claiming almost 209 million francs in compensation. Show more

Following the sinking of the luxury yacht "Bayesian" off Sicily with seven fatalities, the Italian manufacturer of the ship is now demanding more than 200 million euros (approx. 190 million francs) in compensation, according to a media report. The claim is also directed against the widow of drowned British billionaire Mike Lynch, Angela Bacares, as reported by the daily newspaper "Giornale di Sicilia".

The claim for a total of 222 million euros (almost 209 million Swiss francs) from the shipyard Sea Group is based on the fact that it suffered serious damage to its image due to the selection of an unsuitable crew and their actions.

The yacht, which was declared "unsinkable", sank during a storm in mid-August. The exact circumstances are still unclear. Seven people lost their lives, including Lynch's 18-year-old daughter and four guests of the wealthy software entrepreneur.

The crew managed to save themselves apart from the ship's cook. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the captain of the "Bayesian", a New Zealander with extensive experience, as well as two other members of the crew. The investigation is also looking into the question of whether the manufacturing company is to blame.

No date set for salvage

The 15-year-old ship has now been lying aground for more than a month 900 meters off the small Sicilian port of Porticello in the Mediterranean. There is still no date for the salvage operation.

The "Bayesian", 56 meters long and with a 75 meter high mast, was one of the largest sailing yachts in the world. It was built in 2008 by the Italian shipyard Perini Navi, which was later taken over by the listed Sea Group.

According to the newspaper report, their lawyers are of the opinion that the captain was not up to the task of steering the yacht. The lawsuit was filed against the British company Revtom Limited, which is managed by the widow, and against an international operator of luxury yachts, Camper & Nicholsons. There was initially no comment from the latter.

