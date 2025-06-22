Countless drones are being used in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Drone manufacturers from Europe are testing their products on the Ukrainian-Russian front - and using this as a sales argument. They also want to open up civilian markets.

About once a month, French drone manufacturer Henri Seydoux undertakes a trip that has become a must for many in his industry: he travels to Ukraine. Because when it comes to drone technology, there is no more challenging place than the front line in the Russian war of aggression. Both sides there use unmanned aerial vehicles of all shapes and sizes for deadly attacks and observation - a turning point in modern warfare.

At the same time, many electronic countermeasures are in use on the battlefields, as well as weapons for jamming and shooting down drones. As a result, Ukraine has become an extreme testing ground for advances in drone technology. This is now also spreading to non-military areas to some extent.

Entering the civilian market with combat-proven drones

Manufacturers now use the fact that their drones and associated equipment have been tested in combat by the Ukrainian armed forces as a sales argument. This is because they market their products not only to national defense ministries, but also to police forces, border authorities, rescue services and civilian users.

"If we say: "This is a good device, it works", people may or may not believe us," says Bastien Mancini, president and co-founder of French drone manufacturer Delair. "But if people in Ukraine and others say they are satisfied, that has a greater value." Delair supplies the Ukrainian armed forces with 100 explosive drones in cooperation with the European defense company KNDS. These are "battle-tested", according to the KNDS sales documents.

This also arouses interest for non-military missions, says Mancini. When civilian users become aware of successes in Ukraine, they say to themselves: "This drone is resistant to interference, it is resistant to loss of radio communication and so on, so it will be suitable for civilian purposes such as inspecting power cables or whatever." This has opened up new markets for Delair, explains the company boss at the Paris Air Show: "It gives people confidence."

"Drones have saved Ukraine"

Ukraine is "fascinating" in terms of drone technology because the situation is changing so quickly and new ideas are constantly emerging, says Seydoux, founder and CEO of the French company Parrot, which manufactures drones. Since the start of the war in February 2022, he has regularly traveled to Ukraine to exchange ideas with local drone manufacturers, drone software developers and military authorities.

"The situation changes completely every quarter," he says in an interview. "All manufacturers of military equipment and all armies are very interested in drones. But the ones who really use them and know how to use them are the Ukrainians."

For Ukraine, defending against Russian drones is a matter of survival. The warring parties are now engaged in an arms race in drone technology - as are producers abroad.

Smaller drone models, for example for dropping bombs, have become increasingly important for the Ukrainian resistance. They can be mass-produced at a fraction of the cost of other, more complex weapon systems supplied by the country's allies. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the purchase of 4.5 million domestically produced drones this year. This represents a threefold increase compared to 2024.

"Drones have saved Ukraine," says Alex Worobei, sales representative of the Ukrainian start-up Ailand Systems, which is developing a drone to detect landmines. Foreign manufacturers who are not active in Ukraine run the risk of falling by the wayside. "Anyone who is active in the defense sector and not yet in Ukraine is left behind," says Worobei at the Paris Air Show.

Focus on civilian applications

Among other things, Parrot presented a micro-surveillance drone called "Anafi UKR" at the show, which, according to company boss Seydoux, was tested on the front line in Ukraine. It is equipped with artificial intelligence and works reliably even when radio and navigation signals are disrupted. According to Parrot, it is also well suited for police operations, such as monitoring large crowds or borders and tracking suspects. It could also be very useful for rescue services in remote areas or in the event of fires and accidents when navigation signals could fail.

For Delair, Ukraine is "a real laboratory" for product testing, says Mancini. In less than a year, the company developed the "Oskar" explosive drone, which can carry warheads weighing half a kilogram. Delair converted one of its civilian drones, which was already being used in France to inspect power cables, for this purpose. For use in Ukraine, it was equipped with technology that is resistant to Russian jammers. "Five or ten years ago, many people wondered whether drones were really useful," says Mancini. "Today, nobody asks that question anymore."