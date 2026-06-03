ARCHIVE - Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, talks to journalists. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa Keystone

According to the occupying authorities, at least seven people have been killed in a drone attack on a coach in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. Eleven other people were injured. Moscow holds Ukraine responsible for the attack.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the occupying authorities, at least seven people have been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a coach in the Donetsk region annexed by Russia. Eleven people were also injured. "In Yenakiyev, a bus on the Moscow-Simferopol route was attacked by a combat drone," announced the head of the occupation, Denis Pushilin, on Telegram this morning. A road runs there to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which is also annexed by Russia, and its capital Simferopol.

Pushilin spoke of a "further act of unprecedented, inhumane aggression". The information cannot be independently verified. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated proceedings for a "terrorist attack".

Civilian casualties on both sides

Ukraine repeatedly emphasizes that it is only attacking military targets in its defensive campaign against the Russian war of aggression. The most recent drone attacks have also resulted in increased civilian casualties. Russia, in turn, is increasingly responding with retaliatory strikes.

Massive Russian attacks using drones and missiles killed more than 20 people in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Dnipro, which have over a million inhabitants, on Tuesday. According to the authorities, more than 100 people were injured.