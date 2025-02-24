Valentyna Kurdyukova has been living in war-torn Kiev for three years. zvg

How do you live in a country at war? Valentyna Kurdyukova lives in Kiev and has been experiencing the war first-hand for three years. She tells us how life in the city is flourishing and moving on.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's been three years since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Life has changed since then, but the population is trying to maintain a certain normality

Valentyna Kurdyukova tells blue News about her life in Kiev. Show more

Insecurity, death and constant fear: Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been going on for three years. On 24 February 2022, Vladimir Putin had his troops invade the neighboring country overnight.

This was followed by a wave of refugees heading west. But some people stayed - to defend their country, for example. Others did not want to leave their homes in protest. "Let the Russians come," said a Ukrainian woman in an interview at the time.

One of those who stayed is Valentyna Kurdyukova. She lives in Kiev and tells blue News what everyday life is like in the midst of this bloody conflict.

Rocket attacks are no excuse to turn blue

Life in the war goes on as before. People meet up, go shopping, go for a walk, go to work or perform other duties. But something has changed: The fear of death is ever-present, people are constantly having to hole up in air-raid shelters, and again and again they have to go through sleepless nights because rockets are hitting somewhere again.

Valentyna works and gets on with her life in Kiev - as best she can. zvg

Life in Kiev somehow goes on despite the war: "People go to work," reports Kurdyukova. Thanks to the experiences during the Covid pandemic, working from home has become more flexible. As a result, many people can also work from home and flee to the nearest air-raid shelter in case of danger.

"It's not like it was during the first attacks," says the Ukrainian. "If a rocket attack took place at night, many people took the next day off in the first year. Today, that's no longer an excuse."

The unshakeable will to normality

Despite the constant threat, people are trying to lead a normal everyday life. "Life in Kiev is more or less back to normal," she says. "I meet up with friends for coffee and cake, go to the theater and do sports," explains Kurdyukova.

You have to imagine: the city is alive, the scenery is just a little different. Kurdyukova describes: "The authorities and the military have imposed a curfew between 00:00 and 05:00. You can also see tank barriers, army personnel and police in the streets."

The reality of war remains omnipresent: "You are constantly reminded that there is a war going on." At night, she wakes up again and again when the sirens wail or an explosion can be heard in the distance.

Cohesion in difficult times

The solidarity among the Ukrainians is palpable. "Of course everyone is a bit tired. But every time there's an attack or someone needs help, this solidarity comes out again and people help each other."

War-weariness runs through the whole of society. The best way to react is with humor. But you can also show support with a simple Instagram post.

As soon as people need help after an attack, the solidarity is huge. A friend of Valentyna's is currently rescuing her dog after an attack. zvg

Many of her friends are fighting on the front line. "When they have time off, they usually have a day or two off, and they usually want to spend it with their families." Some of them, like her piano teacher, even organize small concerts at the front to entertain the soldiers. "I'm happy every time they post a video on social media, because it means they're still alive," says Kurdyukova.

Conversely, people who are not at the front chat with friends in the field. "The soldiers say they are always happy to receive a short message, a funny video or simply a picture from home. It gives them strength again and they know what they are fighting for," explains Kurdyukova.

Cultural life as a place of refuge

In their free time, people are looking for normality. "People are discovering the theater. They try to spend their free time as if there were no war." Tickets for theater performances are in high demand: "It's really booming."

However, some performances have to be staged several times. "If there's a rocket attack during a play, everyone has to go to the bunker. That's why I take a book with me to the theater so that I can spend the hours in the bunker reading," says Kurdyukova. The play is then shown again a week later.

The cafés are also well attended. "People want to actively do something. That helps us to forget the stress," says Kurdyukova. It is always stressful when you are suddenly scared to death again at night or during the day.

Although Valentyna leads a normal life, she is still constantly reminded of the war. Pictured here with two soldiers. zvg

The ongoing stress is taking its toll. "Many friends were no longer able to give their all six months ago. Me too. My body could no longer cope." She talks about burnout and an increased cortisol level, which forces her to take medication and vitamins.

Worried about the future

"Many people have the feeling that you get used to the war. That's not true," says the young woman. At first, she thought sport would be the perfect counterbalance. But the doctor said that sport also increases her heart rate, which is not good. That's why she is now learning new languages, making music and reading a book.

Kurdyukova also expresses her fears: "I'm afraid that Russia will continue. If something big doesn't happen, it will be difficult." She hopes for a lasting peace: "I hope that there will be a deal that will bring peace for a long time."

She also addresses Trump's promises: "He said he would end the war after one day. That hasn't happened yet. Nevertheless, we hope that something will happen and the war will come to an end."

What Valentya noticed: "Many Western media, but also English-speaking countries, translated the spelling of the cities from Russian." So Kyiv becomes Kiev. She thinks this is wrong because the Russian spelling is being translated and not the Ukrainian spelling. "That has to change, because that's what we're fighting for in order to be an independent country," she says.

Dating and humor as survival strategies

Despite everything, Ukrainians retain their sense of humor. "Ukrainians have a very good sense of humor. And humor helps in these times." She tells of a friend who joked after an attack: "They have après-ski in the mountains. After a long day on the slopes, people have a good time. Do you know what we have? Après ballistic. Because we also have a good time after an attack."

People are exhausted after a rocket attack. "Then we meet up for a glass of wine or go out for fast food," says Kurdyukova.

Ukrainians remember the soldiers on the front with flags. zvg

Even their love lives are not unaffected by the war. "The men are manipulative. They use the war as an excuse to meet up. Then they say things like: 'Imagine we were dying now, wouldn't you regret not having met me?"

Feelings of guilt in war

Others write things like: "Do you hear the explosions too?" When women then answer "Yes", they are promptly told: "Then we don't live that far apart." Kurdyukova takes it with humor: "It's funny that you can still laugh about such a difficult situation. It helps and you're in the same boat."

Sometimes Kurdyukova is plagued by feelings of guilt at not being able to help directly on the front line. "I feel like I'm not doing anything to help. But that subsides when the soldiers say that just a familiar picture helps."

The war continues. But so does Valentyna Kurdyukova's life. And so do the lives of millions of Ukrainians: "I hope that a solution will be found soon and that our country will come to peace."

