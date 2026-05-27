A man and his wife in Australia thought they just had some back pain. Then came the cancer diagnosis. (symbolic image) IMAGO/imagebroker

An Australian couple initially thought their back pain was harmless after-effects of kidney stones. Shortly afterwards, both were independently diagnosed with bladder cancer - a case that shows how important early diagnosis is.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Australian couple initially mistook back pain for kidney stones. Later, both were independently diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Phil's cancer was discovered after blood appeared in his urine. Both had to undergo surgery, and he also had his bladder and prostate removed.

Doctors warn against underestimating symptoms such as blood in the urine or pain when urinating. Early detection is crucial for treatment. Show more

A couple from Australia complained of back pain. They dismissed it as kidney stones. But what neither of them knew: a short time later, they both received the same cancer diagnosis.

Phil and Robin Neven initially suffered from pain in their lower back. Phil put this down to previous kidney stones. "I had a check-up, but nothing was found. Then I had a urinary tract infection and was quite ill, it hurt to urinate, but we got that under control," he told the Daily Mail.

Bladder, prostate and lymph nodes had to be removed

The turning point came suddenly: Phil discovered blood in his urine. "It was painless, but I just thought: Holy shit! I nearly wet my pants and went to the doctor with a sample," he tells the English newspaper. Shortly afterwards, he received the diagnosis: "They told me: 'You have bladder cancer', and so I heard the dreaded K word." Looking back, he says: "I thought I had back pain, but the cancer developed inside me unnoticed."

The disease had probably been developing in the 75-year-old for some time. After the diagnosis in February, he underwent chemotherapy and other treatments. In the end, his bladder, prostate and lymph nodes had to be removed. The operation took place five months ago. Shortly afterwards, his wife Robin was also diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery two weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail. Both operations were successful. Phil now lives with a stoma and says it is "better than being dead".

Early detection is crucial

Bladder cancer is the eleventh most common type of cancer in Australia. In 2025, the number rose to a peak of 3300 new cases in one year. In comparison: in 2021 there were 3000 new cases. Men are affected three times more often than women. At the same time, the five-year survival rate has fallen: from 66% (1987-1991) to 57% (2017-2021).

Early detection is crucial. Symptoms include blood in the urine, frequent urge to urinate or pain when urinating and in the pelvis, lower abdomen or lower back. "Together we had 100 years of smoking experience," says Phil about an important risk factor. Other risks include age, chemicals, family history and chronic infections.

Difficult to treat type of cancer

Expert Weranja Ranasinghe warns in the Daily Mail that many people underestimate the symptoms. "It is a difficult type of cancer to treat if patients come for a check-up too late and the cancer spreads beyond the muscle layer," she says. If the cancer is detected early, "it can be treated in many cases". Blood in the urine can be a sign that the tumor is growing into the mucous membrane.

Despite everything, Phil and Robin are looking to the future. Phil emphasizes to the English newspaper how important the healthcare system is: "I have to get twelve vaccinations this year to strengthen my immune system, and each one costs 9,000 dollars. What other country looks after its patients so well?" He adds: "Especially for someone like me, who could be seen as a burden on the system."