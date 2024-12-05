This man shot Brian Thompson. X

Early Wednesday morning, Brian Thompson, the CEO of US insurer UnitedHealthcare, was shot dead on a sidewalk in New York. This is what is known about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Early Wednesday morning, Brian Thompson, CEO of US insurer UnitedHealthcare, was shot dead outside the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

The perpetrator is said to have waited for Thompson outside the hotel for several minutes and then fired at him from behind.

The perpetrator is being sought by the New York police. Photos of him have been published on Twitter.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of US insurer UnitedHealthcare, was shot dead on the street in Manhattan, New York. The 50-year-old died in hospital, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

What you need to know now:

This is what happened

Brian Thompson, the CEO of US insurer UnitedHealtcare, was shot dead outside the Hilton Hotel near Times Square at around 6.46am on Wednesday morning (local time).

The slain CEO Brian Thompson. UnitedHealtcare

His company had wanted to hold an investor event there. He was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died, according to the NYPD. Thompson, who lived in the US state of Minnesota, had been traveling without bodyguards.

The perpetrator waited for Thompson outside the hotel for several minutes and then fired at him from behind. He was hit in the back and leg.

"Based on the evidence we have so far, it appears that the victim was targeted," said Joe Kenny, chief of the NYPD's investigations division. "But at this point, we don't know why. It does not appear to be a random act of violence."

What is UnitedHealthcare? UnitedHealthcare is one of the largest health insurers in the US, with 440,000 employees and an annual turnover of 371 billion dollars. Thompson has worked for the company for 20 years and has been at the helm of UnitedHealthcare since 2021.

The weapon

According to media reports, the perpetrator used a gun with a silencer to commit the crime. NYPD chief Jessica Tisch spoke of a "brazen, targeted attack".

According to theNew York Post, local police authorities are currently investigating the bullets from the gun. Police sources told the portal that messages had been written on them.

They also write that words such as "deny", "depose" and "defend" have been discovered.

In all, police recovered three live nine-millimeter shells and three fired casings outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue, according to the report. According to the sources, one word was written on each of the pieces of evidence.

The perpetrator

The NYPD posted pictures of the perpetrator on Twitter. The suspect was described as a white male. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, a black face mask and black and white sneakers. He was also carrying a distinctive gray backpack.

The New York police published photos of the perpetrator on X. X

The escape

The head of the investigation department, Joseph Kenny, stated that the suspect initially fled on foot into an alley where a telephone had been recovered. "He then fled on an e-bike and was last seen at 6:48 a.m. riding into Central Park," police said. After that, his trail disappears.

The bikes are equipped with GPS and the police are following up on this, Kenny added.

These are additional images of the suspect sought in connection to this morning's homicide. If you have any information about this incident, the suspect, or his location please contact @NYPDTips at 1(800)577-TIPS. https://t.co/rtfVynljXa pic.twitter.com/kUJr7l0nxZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2024

According to the New York Post, the suspect may have made a mistake before the crime that facilitated his identification: he had grabbed a Starbucks coffee, water and two bars and thrown the coffee cup into a garbage can. The police were able to recover this as evidence.

The search

The search is still on for the perpetrator. A reward of 10,000 dollars has been offered for information leading to his arrest. NYPD helicopters were also circling over the city.

His wife Paulette Thompson told "NBC News" that Brian Thompson had already received threats from time to time before his death. "Lack of coverage? I don't know exactly. I don't know the details. I just know that he said he had been threatened by some people."

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson," the company said in a statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the NYPD and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him," it continued.