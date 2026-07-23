An EasyJet flight from Tenerife to Liverpool was forced to turn back after only about 30 minutes. A brawl involving about ten passengers had broken out on board. The crew requested a police presence for the landing.

The EasyJet plane had to turn back because of a brawl.

The police were already waiting

The police were already waiting Mass Brawl Forces EasyJet Flight to Turn Back

Here's what it's all about About ten passengers got into a fight on an EasyJet flight.

The pilot returned to Tenerife for safety reasons.

Later, the Airbus, with its 186 passengers on board, was able to take off again. Summary created with

A serious brawl broke out above the clouds: A fight erupted on an EasyJet flight from Tenerife to Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

About ten passengers are said to have been involved. The Airbus A320 had been in the air for only about 30 minutes when the crew aborted the flight.

Police are waiting on the ground

The pilot reported a “threat to flight safety” to the control tower and requested a police presence at Tenerife South Airport.

Air traffic control gave the aircraft priority on its return flight. At 9:05 p.m., the plane landed back on the Canary Island.

EasyJet confirms that a group of passengers behaved disruptively. The safety of passengers and crew is the top priority. Such behavior will not be tolerated.

There were 186 passengers on board. It is not known whether anyone was injured or arrested. No information is available regarding the nationalities of those involved.

The plane was later able to continue its flight to Liverpool.

Swiss airlines have also recently reported an increase in incidents involving so-called “unruly passengers.”

In 2025, there were According to the safety report from the Federal Office of Civil Aviation, there were 86.93 incidents per 10,000 flight movements. The previous year, the figure was 76.08, and in 2023, it was 63.37.

An incident had already occurred back in May