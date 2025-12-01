A snowstorm causes slippery roads and a pile-up in the US state of Indiana. The footage shows the immediate aftermath - a picture of chaos that makes the extent of the accident clear.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 45 vehicles collided on Interstate 70 in Indiana during a heavy snowstorm.

Slippery roads and poor visibility triggered a rapid chain reaction.

Despite the massive amount of damage, there were no serious injuries. Show more

A sudden onset of winter has caused extremely slippery roads and severely limited visibility in Indiana.

Numerous vehicles lost control on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute when the snowstorm began at around 10 a.m. and turned the roadway into a slippery surface. A chain reaction ensued, involving around 45 vehicles - including cars, vans and several trucks.

The pile-up blocked the entire westbound lane and brought traffic to a complete standstill.

Recovery takes hours - but surprisingly few injuries

The authorities reacted immediately and launched an extensive recovery operation. The fire department, police and towing services worked for several hours to secure the wedged vehicles and clear the accident site.

Despite the considerable damage and the large number of vehicles involved, the incident ended without serious injury. There were no serious injuries, only minor injuries that were treated at the scene.