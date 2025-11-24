The truck and the car were completely destroyed in the collision. KEYSTONE

The weather service had warned of slippery roads: several vehicles collide on the slippery highway 93 in the Upper Palatinate. At least three people die.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least three people lost their lives on the A93 near Maxhütte-Haidhof in Bavaria last night.

Two trucks and a car collided; several people were seriously injured.

The highway in the direction of Regensburg is expected to remain closed for hours. Show more

At least three people have been killed and several injured in an accident on the Autobahn 93 near Maxhütte-Haidhof in the Upper Palatinate. According to police reports so far, two trucks and a car were involved in the early morning accident. The cause of the accident was initially unclear; according to the police, it was slippery on the highway due to the weather.

A police spokesperson reported two life-threatening injuries in the morning. There were also several people with minor to moderate injuries. He was initially unable to say anything about the identity of the accident victims. An expert was on site to clarify the cause of the accident.

Freeway towards Munich closed

There may be other vehicles involved, but this is not yet certain. At least one other truck and one car could have been involved in the accident, but this has yet to be determined.

The highway north of Regensburg was closed in the direction of Regensburg between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. after the accident. This will remain the case for several hours, said the spokesman. Detour had been set up, but these were already overloaded.

According to police information so far, there were six people in the car involved in the accident. The accident occurred about 150 meters before the Ponholz junction. North of this, traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Teublitz junction. There are traffic obstructions, said the spokesperson.