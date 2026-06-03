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Winter landscape in Mexico City Masses of hail drift like ice floes through the metropolis

Fabienne Berner

3.6.2026

In the middle of June, Mexico City is drowning in white: after a violent hailstorm, the streets of the metropolis are more reminiscent of a winter landscape than the start of summer.

03.06.2026, 19:35

Severe storms paralyzed parts of Mexico City at the beginning of the week. In the particularly affected district of Cuajimalpa, enormous amounts of rain and heavy hail fell within a short space of time. Roads were flooded, vehicles got stuck in the floods and the authorities declared the highest warning level.

The masses of water transported huge quantities of hail through the streets, making them look like a wintery icy landscape. Rescue workers were called out on numerous missions.

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