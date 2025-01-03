Travelers stand in a queue at Düsseldorf Airport. The airport is affected by the nationwide computer failure at the Federal Police. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Oliver Berg

A nationwide computer failure at the Federal Police is causing problems at German airports, including problems at immigration.

According to a spokesperson for the German Federal Police, the computer systems used by officers to check people entering the country are affected by the technical faults throughout Germany. As a result, there are delays at all major German airports.

Heiko Teggatz, chairman of the federal police union, told Bild:"It was only a matter of time before something like today happened. This is now a danger for the entire European Schengen system." For three years, the authority has lacked the money to modernize its IT infrastructure. The trade unionist speaks of around 150 million euros. "We have already reminded the Federal Ministry of the Interior of this very often, but Ms. Faeser has always consistently ignored it."

"WDR" reports on long queues in the security area at Düsseldorf Airport. In some cases, passengers have been waiting for several hours. According to the airport, it is currently not possible to enter Germany from non-Schengen countries.

There are the same problems at Cologne/Bonn Airport, according to the Federal Police press office. However, the effects there are minor because only a few non-Schengen flights land in Cologne. Entry is currently not possible at Dortmund Airport.

Frankfurt Airport is also affected. Unlike in Düsseldorf, for example, entry is possible here as the airport can fall back on "alternative systems", as it confirmed. However, the whole procedure is taking longer than usual. Due to the failure of the computer systems, many things that were previously done by the system have to be done manually.

Berlin Airport said: "There may be longer waiting times for entry from non-Schengen countries, but there is no entry ban."

Munich Airport was also affected by the disruption, at least temporarily, according to a spokesperson. However, there was initially no impact on the flight schedule.

At Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport in Baden-Württemberg, 450 passengers had to wait in the terminal, according to the Offenburg Federal Police. Two aircraft cannot be handled due to the disruption. They were due to take off for Morocco and Albania.

Hanover and Hamburg airports are also experiencing problems. According to the Federal Police, the Saxon airports in Leipzig and Dresden are not yet affected. The cause of the IT failure at the Federal Police was initially unclear.

According to the Federal Police, a police search and information system failed in Hamburg, causing delays in border controls at the airport. As inquiries currently have to be made via a different, slower system, processing is taking a little longer. However, he emphasized that there is no chaos. The problem only affects passengers coming from or going to third countries outside the EU - and who therefore have to go through border controls. The security gates are explicitly not affected.