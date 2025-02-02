Protests against AfD and CDU course - Police: 160,000 in Berlin - Gallery Numerous people demonstrate in Berlin for the "firewall", i.e. a demarcation between the CDU/CSU and the AfD. Image: dpa In Ulm, demonstrators take to the streets for democracy. Image: dpa In Cologne, water sports enthusiasts demonstrate on the Rhine. Image: dpa Protests against AfD and CDU course - Police: 160,000 in Berlin - Gallery Numerous people demonstrate in Berlin for the "firewall", i.e. a demarcation between the CDU/CSU and the AfD. Image: dpa In Ulm, demonstrators take to the streets for democracy. Image: dpa In Cologne, water sports enthusiasts demonstrate on the Rhine. Image: dpa

Following the CDU/CSU and AfD vote in the German Bundestag, numerous demonstrators are once again venting their discontent on Sunday. It will be packed in Berlin - including in front of the CDU party headquarters.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, tens of thousands of people once again protested in numerous cities in Germany against the joint vote by the CDU/CSU and AfD in the Bundestag.

According to initial police figures, there were around 160,000 demonstrators in Berlin alone, with the organizers claiming 250,000 participants.

Many participants carried placards and banners. Among other things, they read "It's 5 before 1933" and "No Merz in February".

For the first time, the AfD obtained a majority in the Bundestag - but the motion passed has no binding effect. Show more

Tens of thousands of people once again took to the streets across Germany to protest against the joint vote by the CDU/CSU and AfD in the German Bundestag. According to initial police figures, there were around 160,000 demonstrators in Berlin alone, with the organizers claiming 250,000 participants. Around 15,000 gathered in Saarbrücken and between 13,000 and 14,000 in Kiel. People also took to the streets in Regensburg, Ulm, Potsdam and other cities, while there was a boat demonstration on the Rhine in Cologne.

The reason for the demonstrations is that the CDU and CSU pushed through a motion to tighten migration policy in the Bundestag on Wednesday with the help of the AfD. For the first time, the AfD secured a majority in the plenary - however, the motion passed has no binding effect. A bill introduced by the CDU/CSU to limit migration failed on Friday.

Demonstration in front of the CDU party headquarters

In Berlin, people initially gathered in front of the Reichstag building. The demonstration then stretched from the Victory Column to the CDU party headquarters. It was held under the slogan "Uprising of the decent - We are the firewall!" The campaign alliance Campact had called for the demonstration.

Many participants carried posters and banners. Among other things, they read "It's 5 before 1933" and "No Merz in February". They also read "Better Merz-less than heart-less" and "CDU, give us back the C". In front of the CDU party headquarters, demonstrators lit up with cell phone lights and there were boos for the CDU candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz (CDU). The demonstrators shouted: "We are the firewall", Merz should be ashamed of himself.

Friedman: "The CDU is a democratic party"

Publicist Michel Friedman, who recently left the CDU, said that despite all the justified criticism of the CDU's behavior, one thing should not be forgotten: "The CDU is a democratic party." With regard to the AfD, he added: "The party of hate is the party that does not stand on the ground of democracy." Nevertheless, the CDU's "mistake" remains inexcusable for him.

The former Council Chairman of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, said that a vote like that of the CDU/CSU and AfD should never happen again - especially as the victims of National Socialism had only just been commemorated. From now on, the following must apply: "You do not make common cause with those who trample on human dignity. Period."

Water sports enthusiasts demonstrate with 350 boats on the Rhine

Water sports enthusiasts demonstrated in Cologne with a total of 350 boats under the motto "Colorful instead of brown". In sunny weather, they lined up one behind the other on the Rhine in front of the skyline with the cathedral. They held up banners with inscriptions such as "No racism" and "For democracy and diversity".

The unusual rally was organized by the "Wassersportfreunde Neptun Köln". The demonstration on the water was a first in this form, they said. In total, around 1000 people took part on the water and on land, said a spokeswoman for the water police.

On Saturday, people hadalready taken to the streets in a number of cities to call for diversity and for the CDU/CSU to distance itself from the AfD. According to the police, around 65,000 people took to the streets in Hamburg and around 14,000 in Essen. Demonstrations also took place in Leipzig, Stuttgart, Braunschweig, Würzburg, Augsburg, Bremen and other cities.