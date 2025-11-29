Blockades and demonstrations: mass protest against AfD youth begins - Gallery Several thousand demonstrators protest against the founding of a new AfD youth organization on Saturday. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa The police also deployed water cannons against blockades in Giessen during the protests against the new AfD youth organization. Image: Lando Hass/dpa Various organizations protest against the new AfD youth organization. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa There were clashes between demonstrators and police. Image: dpa The police prepared for the massive protests with a large contingent. Image: dpa Demonstrators took up position in a field in Heuchelheim near Giessen. Image: dpa Protesters also gathered at the train station. Image: dpa Blockades and demonstrations: mass protest against AfD youth begins - Gallery Several thousand demonstrators protest against the founding of a new AfD youth organization on Saturday. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa The police also deployed water cannons against blockades in Giessen during the protests against the new AfD youth organization. Image: Lando Hass/dpa Various organizations protest against the new AfD youth organization. Image: Boris Roessler/dpa There were clashes between demonstrators and police. Image: dpa The police prepared for the massive protests with a large contingent. Image: dpa Demonstrators took up position in a field in Heuchelheim near Giessen. Image: dpa Protesters also gathered at the train station. Image: dpa

Massive protests in Giessen: The AfD has founded its new youth organization "Generation Deutschland" there. Up to 50,000 demonstrators are expected at the weekend.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Massive protests have been taking place since Saturday morning against the founding of the new AfD youth organization "Generation Deutschland".

Around 50,000 demonstrators from all over Germany are expected, many of whom are protesting peacefully.

Protests and blockades in the city delayed the start of the congress.

According to police reports, numerous demonstrators attempted to break through a police cordon at a substation outside Giessen. Show more

Accompanied by massive protests, the AfD founded its new youth organization called Generation Deutschland (GD) in Giessen. At the founding congress, more than 800 participants adopted a corresponding youth statute with rules on the role and work of the new organization, which, unlike its predecessor Junge Alternative, is to be closely linked to the AfD.

Accompanied by the use of water cannons by the police, massive protests and blockades have been taking place in Giessen since the morning against the founding of the new AfD youth organization in the central Hessian city. Thousands of people gathered for demonstrations, with around 50,000 demonstrators from all over Germany expected over the course of the day. Many protested peacefully. More than 15,000 activists against right-wing extremism had already taken to the streets in the morning.

The police began to clear a blockade of 2,000 people on Bundesstrasse 49 and, according to their own statement, also used water cannons "after the group did not respond to the verbal request to clear the road". Bottles were also thrown at the emergency services on the Konrad Adenauer Bridge in the town. In neighboring Lahnau-Atzbach, people had stopped and damaged vehicles from a road blockade, the police reported.

As a result of the ongoing protests and blockades, the start of the congress was delayed. When the event was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., only a good quarter of the hall in the exhibition center, which was intended for around 1,000 guests, was filled.

On the agenda for the weekend are issues relating to the constitution and the election of the leadership of the youth organization. The old youth organization - the Young Alternative - had disbanded in the spring after the party split from it.

Calls for violence from the left-wing scene

The police are on site with a large contingent and officers from numerous federal states, partly because calls for violence from the left-wing scene had been circulating in advance. At one blockade, officers used pepper spray to defend themselves against stone-throwers and one police officer was slightly injured, the police reported. In the Lützellinden district, protesters damaged parked vehicles and street lamps. According to the police, a bus with activists chained to it blocked the road at a traffic circle in the town.

The AfD wants to found a successor organization to the Junge Alternative (JA) called "Generation Deutschland" (GD) in Giessen, a town in central Hesse with a population of around 92,000. The police announced a deployment of several thousand officers. It was one of the largest police operations in the history of Hesse.

Stones thrown at police officers

According to the police, numerous demonstrators attempted to break through a police cordon at a substation outside Giessen. The police prevented them from advancing any further and one officer was slightly injured.

In some cases, police officers were pelted with stones. A spokeswoman spoke of an "active situation with many different locations" in the city.

"All together. Against fascism"

Protesters chanted "All together. Against fascism" and "Stop the arsonists" at a rally at the train station. They also gathered at other locations in the city. Probably the largest demonstration started near the city center. The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) had registered it with around 30,000 participants expected, according to the police. Demonstrators came with signs such as "We are more", "We are your guilty conscience" and "Giessen for a colorful future". The rally began with speeches and a call for everything to remain peaceful.

The "Widersetzen" alliance had already announced weeks ago that it would block access roads to the founding meeting in order to prevent it from taking place.

The Junge Alternative disbanded in the spring after the AfD split from it. As an independent association, the JA, which had been classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as proven right-wing extremist, was only loosely linked to the AfD.