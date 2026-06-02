ARCHIVE - Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa Keystone

Russia once again attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev with missiles and drones during the night. At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia has attacked Kiev and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones.

At least one person was killed in the capital and many others were injured.

After the collapse of a residential building, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. Show more

Russia has once again massively attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev with missiles and drones.

Heavy explosions were heard in the center of the city of three million people during the night. At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured, as military administrator Tymur Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram platform. Several buildings were damaged and caught fire.

Many residents sought refuge in subway stations and air raid shelters. There were also brief power cuts and problems with the water supply. At dawn, black clouds of smoke over the city center bore witness to fires in the urban area.

According to the authorities, at least 4 people were killed and 16 others injured in the night-time attack in the city of Dnipro. Of these, 15 are currently being treated in hospital. According to the mayor, at least ten people were injured in the eastern city of Kharkiv. Russia also attacked targets in the city of Zaporizhia. According to the Ukrainian air force, Moscow also used ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in the attacks.

People feared trapped under rubble

In Kiev, a multi-storey residential building in the Podilsky district collapsed after an attack, as Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. It is feared that people are trapped under the rubble. Elsewhere, an attack damaged the upper floors of a 15-storey residential building. There were several fires in the city.

In neighboring Poland to the west, the military declared on Platform X that the air defenses had been put on alert in view of the Russian attacks in Ukraine and that military aircraft had taken off. In Poland, air defenses are repeatedly alerted in the event of major attacks in Ukraine, with fighter jets from NATO partners sometimes also taking off.

Attack follows clear warnings from Zelenskyi

Russia attacked Kiev on a massive scale with ballistic missiles and drones just ten days ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned several times since the end of last week of another massive Russian airstrike. "The intelligence service's information about a possible massive attack remains current," said the head of state in a video message on Saturday. He called on the Ukrainians not to ignore air alerts.

The Ukrainian air defense is on standby, Selensky explained. However, he conceded that the lack of supplies from Western allies to defend against ballistic missiles and cruise missiles was causing problems.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help.