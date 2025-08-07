Bill and Hillary Clinton are scheduled to testify in Congress about Jeffrey Epstein, but not the prosecutor who got him the "sweetheart deal" in 2008. Meanwhile, Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred, shocking the victims of the pedophile and his accomplice.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Special treatment: Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a prison in Texas that is not intended for female felons.

The Justice Department is considering releasing the contents of the recent Maxwell conversation. Trump is reportedly not charged.

The House Oversight Committee wants to question various ex-ministers as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton about the case, but not the prosecutor who gave Epstein the sweetheart deal in 2008.

The victims of the paedophile and his accomplice have reacted with "horror and indignation" and are calling for more transparency. Show more

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, looks almost like a college campus, notes the Washington Post. This fits in with the prison's reputation "as one of the country's most lenient detention centers for nonviolent female offenders". Normally, someone who has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment is not sent to this prison.

And yet Ghislaine Maxwell is now being held there after being transferred from Florida. "Someone has given Maxwell special treatment that, to my knowledge, no other inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has received," Robert Hood tells the US newspaper.

Ghislaine Maxwell's new home: At the Bryan, Texas, prison, the fence is meant to keep out visitors and journalists rather than keep the female prisoners inside. KEYSTONE

The prison in Bryan is more of a "country club", the former guard continues: "Prisoners who have committed a sexual offense don't go to a place like this, period. You've honestly never heard of such a thing." "It's tremendously preferential treatment," confirms Judi Garrett, who used to work at the BOP.

What's normal?

The transfer is apparently a concession to Maxwell after she sat down with the authorities. Normally, a deputy attorney general does not interfere in such proceedings, but Donald Trump's former lawyer Todd Blanche nevertheless sat down with Jeffrey Epstein's confidante.

According to her lawyer David Markus, the 63-year-old was questioned about "100 different people" and "answered these questions honestly, truthfully and to the best of her ability". It is not known whether it was also about Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Vice Blanche are said to have warned the President back in May that his name appeared in the Epstein files. This is unusual: the department does not normally inform the government when it is investigating its surroundings.

If no harm comes to Trump, files will be published

Now "ABC News" is reporting that the Department of Justice is considering publishing the transcript of the conversation between Maxwell and Blanche. At the same time, it is reported that the offender did not say anything negative about Donald Trump. ABC News claims to have learned this from several different sources.

While Maxwell's lawyers apparently have no objection to this publication, they want to prevent previous trial statements from coming to light, "The New Republic" knows: "Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not," they write to the court.

Their legal representatives argue that publication could harm their legal chances. Maxwell wants to have her conviction overturned before the Supreme Court. The reason: Epstein made a sweetheart deal in 2008 in which he pleaded guilty to minor charges and got off with a minimal sentence.

Why has Acosta been left out?

This deal also extends to his accomplices, Maxwell's lawyers argue. If the Supreme Court agrees, the sex offender will be a free woman. The prosecutor who got involved in the highly controversial Epstein deal at the time is Alex Acosta.

The House Oversight Committee - the Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the House of Representatives - has now subpoenaed people involved in the Epstein case. Six former Attorneys General are among them, two former FBI directors - and former President Bill Clinton and Mrs. Hillary. Who of all people is missing? Sweetheart Alex Acosta.

The victims are shocked to learn what is happening with Ghislaine Maxwell and the Epstein case. "It is with horror and outrage that we protest the preferential treatment that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has received," write Annie and Maria Farmer and the family of Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide.

"Why are you not being completely transparent?"

They were not informed of the transfer, they continue: "Ghislaine Maxwell is a sex offender who has physically assaulted underage children multiple times, and she should not be shown leniency. This move smacks of a cover-up. The victims deserve better."

Another victim writes to a court in New York to consider whether Epstein's trial testimony should be made public after all. "I am not a pawn in your political war," the person is quoted as saying. "What you have done and continue to do eats away at me day after day because you are contributing to this story continuing indefinitely."

The victim sharply criticized the Ministry of Justice and supported the release of the documents: "Why aren't you completely transparent? Show us all the files, only with the necessary redactions! Get it over with and let me/us heal."