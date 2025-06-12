An airplane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport in India. Around 240 people are said to have been on board. The developments in the ticker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Air India plane has crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad.

Over 242 people were on board the AI171 flight to London, according to reports.

Air India has confirmed 241 fatalities; this figure includes occupants of the plane and victims on the ground.

One passenger survived the accident and is being treated in hospital.

Initial data shows a sudden loss of altitude after take-off, the plane crashed into a residential area, the cause remains unclear. Show more

10.14 a.m. Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks with survivor Following the plane crash in India that left more than 240 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the only survivor among the occupants of the ill-fated plane in a hospital. During a visit to Ahmedabad, Modi was told by the man how he had escaped despite his injuries, the Indian broadcaster NDTV reported. The man told Modi that after the plane hit the ground, he was able to release his seatbelt and leave the plane. Someone then took him to an ambulance. According to media reports, the survivor is a British man of Indian origin. The man was sitting in seat 11A. Modi expressed his dismay after visiting the site of the accident. "The site of the destruction is saddening," he wrote on X. He spoke of an "unimaginable tragedy". He had met with relatives of the victims. Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/R7PPGGo6Lj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

6.10 a.m. At least 265 people killed in total The Air India plane crash killed 241 people on board, as the airline announced on the X news platform. One passenger survived the accident and is being treated in hospital. Firefighters work at the crash site on Thursday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Siddharaj Solanki It was initially unclear how many people were killed when the plane crashed into a residential area on the ground. In total, at least 265 people were killed, the Indian news agency PTI reported, citing the deputy police chief of Ahmedabad, Kanan Desai. The bodies had been taken to the city's civil hospital. The police said dozens of people were injured. VIDEO | Ahmedabad air crash: PM Modi (@narendramodi) reaches Civil Hospital to meet the injured.



Earlier, PM Modi also visited the site of the Air India plane crash in Meghaninagar area. At least 265 people lost their lives in the deadly crash.#AhmedabadPlaneCrash… pic.twitter.com/NJcaxr7wlC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025, 5:30 a.m. "Mayday" call from the cockpit According to reports, a "Mayday" call came from the cockpit shortly before the accident. This has now been published by various media: "Mayday - we have no thrust, are losing power, cannot take off." The pilot S.S. had 8200 flying hours - so was considered experienced. The reason for the crash is not yet known. The Indian authorities are beginning an investigation. Great Britain and US President Donald Trump have offered their support.

The crash of an Air India plane is also bad news for the aircraft manufacturer. Once again. The manufacturer of the 787 "Dreamliner" that crashed is the US company Boeing.

8.29 p.m. Investigators search for the black box of the crashed plane The answer to the question of what went wrong with Air India Flight 171 could be recorded in the plane's black boxes - small but robust electronic data recorders. Planes are usually equipped with one such device that records sounds from the cockpit so investigators can hear what the pilots are saying and listen for unusual noises that might give them a clue. A second one also records flight data such as altitude and speed.

7.50 p.m. British send accident investigators to India Great Britain is sending its own investigators to India following the crash of a passenger plane. The news is devastating and the accident investigation will take some time, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer according to the PA news agency. The British Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) announced that it would be sending its own team to India to support the investigation there.

7.42 pm More details about the survivor from his family The "BBC" provides further details about the British citizen who survived the plane crash. Vishwashkumar Ramesh has "no idea" how he escaped the plane, his relatives say. His 27-year-old brother Nayankumar said in an interview outside his family home in Leicester: "We were just shocked when we heard. British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh has survived the Air India plane crash, his family has confirmed to Sky News.@NevilleSkyNews reports from outside the hospital in Ahmedabad where Mr Ramesh is being treated.



📺 Sky 501 and Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/Hktt2Xhrks — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2025 A relative named Jay says Vishwashkumar spoke to his father and asked about his brother Ajay, who is also believed to have been on the plane.

18:54 Police confirm 240 fatalities Following the crash of an Air India passenger plane, the police have confirmed 240 fatalities. This figure includes occupants of the plane and victims on the ground, senior police official Vidhi Chaudhary said on Thursday.

16.55 204 bodies recovered After the crash of a passenger plane in India, 204 bodies have been recovered so far. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency.

16.35 hrs Now the survivor of seat 11A speaks out According to local media, the surviving passenger in seat 11A is a 40-year-old man with British citizenship. He was returning from a family visit to the town of Diu, about 370 kilometers from Ahmedabad, together with his brother, who is five years older than him. The man was being treated in Ahmedabad hospital for impact injuries to his chest, eyes and feet. He was able to tell reporters how he experienced the crash: "Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly." UPDATE - Ramesh Viswashkumar, a British national, is the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash. He reportedly jumped out of the emergency exit.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/rYx2piMyY8 — Nitin Yadav (@Nitin10116) June 12, 2025 He was terrified after the impact. "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I just started running. There were pieces of the plane all around me." At some point, someone held him down and "put me in an ambulance, which took me to hospital." He was unable to find his brother, who was sitting in another row.

15.51 "The police have found a survivor in seat 11A" "The police have found one survivor in seat 11A," police commissioner GS Malik told the Indian news agency ANI. Another survivor has been found in the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. However, he could not give any details about the total number of dead. Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the… pic.twitter.com/MZp1ngYgC6 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

3.26 pm India's arch-rival Pakistan expresses condolences After the crash of a passenger plane in western India, arch-rival Pakistan expresses its condolences. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of all those on board," Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif wrote on the online platform X. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected." The message from Pakistan's foreign minister comes at a time of diplomatic ice between the two neighboring countries. In May, the two nuclear powers, whose relationship is already characterized by tensions due to the Kashmir conflict, engaged in mutual airstrikes and fierce fighting in the border region. This was triggered by a terrorist attack in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

3.09 pm King Charles is "shocked" by plane crash Britain's King Charles III has expressed his shock at the plane crash in India. Many British citizens are among the passengers who died in the crash. India was a British colony from 1858 to 1947. "My wife and I are deeply shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning," it said in a message published by the palace on the X and Instagram platforms. Their prayers and condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected who were waiting for news of their loved ones, Charles' message said. He also wanted to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and other helpers who provided support during this time.

14.52 New pictures of the plane crash There are new pictures of the plane crash. They show the wreckage: The wreckage of the plane that crashed. KEYSTONE The police chief assumes there are no survivors. KEYSTONE

2.45 p.m. 50 to 60 medical students in hospital The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) reports that around 50-60 medical students have been taken to hospital after the Air India plane crashed into a residential home for doctors. According to the association, five students are missing and at least two are in intensive care. Relatives of some doctors are also missing.

2.38 p.m. King Charles III: "Deeply shocked" King Chalres III and Queen Camilla are "deeply shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning", they say. "Our special prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident in so many countries as they await news of their loved ones," it added. A message from His Majesty The King following this morning’s tragic incident in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/H5zb6KlNnf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2025

14.28 Pictures show the destruction at the crash site More and more pictures emerge showing the crash site: Air India plane crash Security forces work at the crash site. Image: KEYSTONE The fire department was quickly on the scene and is currently trying to extinguish the fire. Image: AP Apparently the plane crashed into a medical center. Image: KEYSTONE According to reports, over 240 people were on board the aircraft on flight AI171 to London. The number of victims is not yet known. Image: KEYSTONE The crash was followed by a cloud of black smoke. Image: KEYSTONE Air India plane crash Security forces work at the crash site. Image: KEYSTONE The fire department was quickly on the scene and is currently trying to extinguish the fire. Image: AP Apparently the plane crashed into a medical center. Image: KEYSTONE According to reports, over 240 people were on board the aircraft on flight AI171 to London. The number of victims is not yet known. Image: KEYSTONE The crash was followed by a cloud of black smoke. Image: KEYSTONE

2 p.m. According to police chief, probably no survivors on the plane - also dead on the ground According to the police, there are apparently no survivors following the crash of an Air India passenger plane, as reported by several media outlets. According to the local police chief, there are also fatalities on the ground. The plane crashed into a residential home for doctors, a police officer told media at the scene.

1.54 p.m. More and more pictures of the plane crash More and more pictures of the plane crash are emerging. The plane crashed into a medical center. Here you can see the fuselage of the plane. Screenshot Facebook/ Central Industrial Security Force Many emergency services are on site Screenshot Facebook/ Central Industrial Security Force

1.46 pm Crash occurred just a few minutes after take-off At 13:30 local time, the aircraft was still registered on the ground at a speed of 0 knots. Four minutes later, at 13:34, the aircraft was still on the ground, but the speed had increased to 10 knots. At 13:38 there was a sudden increase: the aircraft reached an altitude of 625 feet and a speed of 174 knots. Shortly afterwards, the signal broke off.

1:40 p.m. Flight operations resumed The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation resumes flight operations at Ahmedabad airport, they announce on Twitter. UPDATE: Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 16:05 IST onwards.



Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care.@RamMNK @mohol_murlidhar @samirsinha69 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) June 12, 2025

1.33 pm Many doctors have been evacuated from their homes Darshna Vaghela, a local politician, tells news portal 'Ani' that the homes of several doctors have been damaged. "I was in my nearby office when the plane crashed and there was a loud bang," she says. "We evacuated many doctors from their homes." #WATCH | Ahmedabad | MLA Darshna Vaghela says, "I was in my office nearby when the plane crashed, and there was a loud thud. The flats of the doctors have been damaged. The rescue operation will continue." pic.twitter.com/RuXfDt9GdY — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

1.29 pm Ursula von der Leyen: "We share your pain" Ursula von der Leyen also responds to X about the plane crash: "Heartbreaking news from India about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones mourning this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear Narendra Modi, Europe is with you and the Indian people at this moment of grief." Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.



My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss.



We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of… https://t.co/jWdKEmGGW1 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 12, 2025

1.11pm British Foreign Office has set up crisis teams Following the plane crash in India, the British Foreign Office has set up crisis teams in both India and the UK, according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy. He explained in Parliament that his thoughts - and those of the entire Parliament - were with those affected by the accident. The Foreign Office is working closely with the local authorities to provide the best possible support to the British victims and their families. Special crisis teams have been set up in both Delhi and London for this purpose

1.00 p.m. Relatives wait outside the medical center Worried relatives of people who were on the plane wait outside the medical center. One person told the news portal "Ani" that his sister-in-law was on the plane. "Within an hour, I received the news that the plane had crashed. So I came here," he says. Another person says that her son had just gone to the medical center to have lunch when the plane crashed there. She says he jumped from the second floor and suffered injuries, but is fine.

12.59 p.m. Minister: Many dead in plane crash in India According to official information, many people have died in the crash of a passenger plane in India. Indian Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announced on Platform X - without giving an exact number - that he had received information that there were numerous fatalities.

12.48 pm Indian Prime Minister: "The tragedy is indescribably heartbreaking" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also comments on the plane crash on X. He wrote: "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has left us stunned and saddened. It is indescribably heartbreaking. At this sad hour, my thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy. I am in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to help those affected." The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

12.35 p.m. Plane apparently crashed into medical center A police officer tells the news agency "Ani" that the plane crashed into a medical center. Police, firefighters and other civilian helpers were on the scene within minutes.

12.28 pm Prime Minister Starmer: "The scenes are shocking" British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken out after the plane crash. "The scenes unfolding in the crash of a London bound plane with many British citizens on board in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are harrowing," he is quoted as saying by the BBC. He will be kept informed as the situation develops "and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this difficult time".

12.14 p.m. Passengers from India, Great Britain, Portugal and Canada According to the BBC, the 242 people on board are said to be 230 passengers, 2 pilots and 10 crew members. Of the passengers, 169 are from India, 53 from the UK, seven from Portugal and one from Canada.

12.05 p.m. Plane was still making an emergency call New details about the crash in India continue to emerge. According to the Indian aviation authority DGCA, the plane is said to have made an emergency call immediately after take-off. The plane then stopped responding to signals from the ground. Show more

An Air India plane apparently crashed shortly after take-off at Ahmedabad airport. This was reported by various Indian media. Air India has since confirmed the accident on X. The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation has also confirmed the crash.

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL).



-Air India… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Videos show black smoke rising from the plane. It is flight AI171, which was supposed to be heading for London. According to media reports, more than 240 people were on board. Initially there was talk of 133 passengers.

There is no official information about injuries or fatalities yet, but there is talk of "a tragic accident". The airline initially announced that flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in an "incident".

Numerous videos and images purporting to show the scene of the accident are circulating on social media. The images, some of which give a devastating impression of the crash site, have not been verified.

An Air India passenger aircraft crashed just a few meters from Ahmedabad Airport during takeoff.



Negligence in safety protocols? pic.twitter.com/wcfjPPQ1pw — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) June 12, 2025

According to data from the aircraft tracker "Flightradar24", the eleven-year-old aircraft with the registration VT-ANB was scheduled for the flight. It was due to take off from the city of Ahmedabad in western India at 1.10 p.m. and land at Gatwick Airport at 6.25 p.m. (local time).

According to "Flightradar24", initial data from the so-called ADS-B system, which provides data on position, speed and altitude every second, shows that the aircraft had climbed to 625 feet - after which it fell at a speed of 475 feet per minute.

The cause of the crash was completely unclear on Thursday morning. The PA news agency quoted Natarajan Chandrasekaran from Air India, who spoke of a "tragic accident". The main focus is on supporting all the people and families affected.

The plane crashed in a residential area.

The plane crashed over a residential area. X/Anand Narasimhan

Videos also show numerous people rushing to the scene of the accident. Local TV stations show images of people being placed on stretchers and taken away.