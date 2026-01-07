In the incident in Minneapolis, a 37-year-old woman was shot dead by an ICE agent. Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP/Keystone

An ICE agent has shot and killed a woman in the US city of Minneapolis. She had allegedly tried to ram the officers with a vehicle beforehand. The mayor calls this version "bullshit".

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has shot a woman in her car in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE immigration officials to "leave the city immediately". The presence of federal immigration officials is causing chaos in the city, Frey wrote on X. "We stand firmly with our immigrant and refugee communities".

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Car turned into a weapon?

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said the victim had tried to ram agency officers with her vehicle during a raid on immigrants. The 37-year-old had "weaponized" her car and tried to kill ICE agents.

The mayor vehemently contradicted this version. Jacob Frey called the account "bullshit" in a media conference and described the ICE agent as "an officer who exercised his power recklessly, which resulted in someone dying, someone being killed."

"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone straight up that this is bullshit," said the incensed Frey.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has defended the shooter. In a post on his online platform Truth Social, Trump explained that video footage indicated self-defense. At the same time, he blamed a "radical left-wing violence and hate movement" for the escalation, which threatens and attacks security forces and ICE officials on a daily basis. Trump wrote that the woman "violently and willfully" attacked an ICE officer with her vehicle. The officer acted in a life-threatening situation and is now recovering in hospital.

For his part, the governor of the state of Minnesota has sharply criticized the US president. "What we're seeing here are the consequences of government leadership designed to create fear, headlines and conflict," said Democrat Tim Walz, adding: "This recklessness cost someone their life today."

Protesters at the scene

Video footage published on the internet showed the car crashing into a pole in a residential neighborhood. Angry protesters arrived at the scene after the shooting.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene and chanted for the ICE officers to leave. The shooting occurred in a middle-class residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.