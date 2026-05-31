New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has become the first mayor in decades to boycott the annual Israel parade in the metropolis of millions, drawing sharp criticism. The mayor had decided to "turn his back on tens of thousands of Jews and supporters of Israel", announced the Israeli UN ambassador, Danny Danon, in New York. Thousands of supporters marched through the streets of Manhattan at midday (US local time) with Israeli flags, blue and white balloons and T-shirts with the slogan "I love Israel".

"I already said during the election campaign that I would not take part in the parade. And I made my views on the Israeli government very clear," Mamdani explained his decision.

New York City is home to around one million Jewish residents, making it the largest Jewish urban population in the world outside of Israel. The parade has usually been held every year since the 1960s.

Naftali Bennett called Mamdani "cowardly"

The US Democrat Mamdani is one of the most prominent pro-Palestinian politicians in the USA. He accuses Israel of systematically violating the rights of the Palestinians, speaks of apartheid and describes Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip as "genocide". He condemned the attack by Islamist Hamas on October 7, 2023 as an "appalling war crime" and repeatedly said that he was committed to equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Mamdani's decision "cowardly" in a post on X. "Leadership means being there for all New Yorkers, including the Jews who call this city home." The parade does not celebrate the Israeli government, but Israel as the "home of the Jewish people, the only Jewish state in the world, and a source of pride, refuge and a sense of belonging for millions of Jews," Bennett continued.

Citing the current political situation in the Middle East and a rise in anti-Semitism, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch had announced the largest police presence in the event's history.