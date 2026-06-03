The mayor of Crans-Montana VS, Nicolas Féraud, had remained silent about the fire disaster in his municipality for 126 days. On Wednesday evening, he made his first public statement on the matter.

He told local television station Canal 9 that he would be addressing the residents directly at a town hall meeting in a few days' time. It was important to take stock of the matter in a transparent manner. The aim was to explain how the municipality had functioned since January 1 "and what the future prospects look like".

This citizens' assembly on June 16 could be held in camera, i.e. without the presence of media representatives, at the request of the assembly. He said that he could understand the annoyance of some of his fellow citizens, as they had felt affected by the media hype. However, he would campaign against the exclusion of the public.