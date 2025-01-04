The skier could have inadvertently infected other guests. Bild: Dachstein Tourismus AG

After a case of measles in the popular Dachstein West ski region, the district authority of Upper Austria warns of possible infections.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The authorities have issued a measles warning in the Austrian ski region of Dachstein West.

The health authorities are now calling on visitors to monitor their health and check their vaccination status. Show more

In the popular Dachstein West ski region in Austria, a winter sports enthusiast infected with measles has unwittingly put other guests at risk. The health authorities are now calling on visitors to monitor their health and check their vaccination status.

According to the district authority of Upper Austria, the infected person was in the "Sonnenalm" on the Zwieselalm in Gosau at around 1 pm on December 27, 2024. Due to the high contagiousness of measles, there is now a risk that other people may have been infected. Those who are not immunized by a measles disease or two measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations could be particularly affected.

The authorities are appealing to everyone who was in the "Sonnenalm" at the time in question to keep a close eye on their state of health until January 16, 2025.

Recognize measles symptoms

The typical symptoms of measles include high fever, dry cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and inflammation of the nasopharynx. The health authorities emphasize that anyone suspected of being infected should contact a doctor immediately by telephone and inform them of the measles contact in order to avoid further infection.

The communication also emphasizes the importance of being fully vaccinated. Holidaymakers who have not yet checked their measles vaccination status should do so as soon as possible. In many cases, a booster can help to minimize the risk of infection.