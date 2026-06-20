Despite an agreed-upon ceasefire, Lebanese media are reporting numerous Israeli airstrikes that have left at least 35 people dead. The Israeli army and Hezbollah are blaming each other for the fighting and violations of the ceasefire.

The Lebanese Civil Defense reported that 16 bodies had been recovered in the city of Nabatija alone. According to the Ministry of Health, at least seven people were killed and 13 others injured in an airstrike on the city of Qennarit.

According to the state news agency NNA, four people were killed in attacks in the town of Sohmor, three more in the town of Arabsalim, two more in a drone strike in the town of Rihan, and one woman in the Tyre area.

According to the Lebanese Army, two military personnel were also killed. The army accused Israel of using its attacks to prevent any solution that would allow for the restoration of stability in Lebanon.

According to the ministry, 83 people were reportedly killed in Israeli attacks the previous day.

None of this information can currently be independently verified.

Israeli Army: More Than 50 Projectiles Fired

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of repeated violations of the ceasefire. It claimed that during the night, Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at soldiers in southern Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah rocket launch sites, weapons depots, and command centers were attacked to eliminate the threats. The army stated that it would continue to act against any threat to the State of Israel and its soldiers.

In response, the militia stated that it had reacted to an advance by Israeli troops. It further stated that while Hezbollah continues to adhere to the ceasefire, it will oppose any attempt to seize additional territory.

According to a U.S. government official, a ceasefire has technically been in effect since 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday (3:00 p.m. CEST). It was violated multiple times just minutes after it went into effect.

The military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is straining negotiations between the U.S. government and Iran. A bilateral framework agreement actually calls for a ceasefire on all fronts—including in Lebanon.