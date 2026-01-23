According to media reports, Ukraine has once again attacked strategically important targets in Russia’s Black Sea region of Krasnodar and on the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow. An oil terminal and an oil depot near the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea were also hit, reported the website “Ukrayinska Pravda.” On the opposite side of the strait, the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region—a facility that had been attacked previously—was reportedly targeted again.

There has been no official confirmation of the attacks so far. The Russian Ministry of Defense merely reported the shooting down of a total of 143 Ukrainian drones, without providing any details on the consequences. Images and videos circulating on social media show explosions and fires at night and dark clouds of smoke in the morning. The airports in Krasnodar and Sochi were closed to air traffic for hours. In Crimea, no passenger planes have been landing since the start of the war against Ukraine, ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin more than four years ago.

In recent months, Ukraine has increasingly targeted oil industry facilities to counter the Russian invasion. The aim is to disrupt fuel supplies to the attacking Russian troops and make it more difficult for Moscow to finance the war. Residents of Crimea, which Russia annexed back in 2014, are feeling the consequences particularly acutely. For days now, private individuals on the peninsula have been unable to refuel due to a gasoline shortage.