The USA reportedly wants to redirect Iranian assets to the Gulf states attacked by Iran. The US Treasury Department is considering using the funds to support its allies in the region following Iranian attacks, several US media outlets reported, citing a source close to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

According to the reports, Bessent has commissioned comprehensive estimates of the damage already incurred since the start of the Iran war. Possibilities are also being examined to make Iranian assets accessible for future repair and reconstruction measures. It was not initially known what kind of assets were being considered - for example, money in frozen bank accounts or material assets such as oil tankers.

Repeated attacks despite ceasefire in place

Since the start of the Iran war at the end of February, Iran has repeatedly fired missiles at countries in the Persian Gulf, most recently at Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday night. The US military maintains bases there that are only a few hundred kilometers away from Iran as the crow flies.

There has actually been a ceasefire in the war since April 8. Nevertheless, there have been repeated attacks on each other. As part of ongoing negotiations between the USA and Iran, Tehran is demanding the release of frozen assets, among other things.