The USA wants to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Now the foreign minister of mediator Oman says Tehran is ready for a deal. However, US President Trump is "not happy".

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are contradictory signals on the status of the negotiations between the USA and Iran.

The foreign minister of mediator Oman is optimistic: "Peace is within reach."

"I'm not happy about the way they're behaving," Donald Trump is quoted as saying, because Iran does not want to give up its nuclear program.

The talks are to continue in Vienna on Monday. Show more

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Bussaidi presented a different picture on US broadcaster CBS News. According to him, there is an agreement that Iran will never have nuclear material to build a nuclear bomb. This was the most important success in the ongoing negotiations, al-Bussaidi said in the interview.

During a visit to the US state of Texas, however, Trump criticized Iran for not wanting to give up uranium enrichment. The country wants to "enrich a little bit", even if there is no need to do so. "I say: no enrichment, not 20 percent, 30 percent", which Iran wants for civilian purposes. He was not satisfied with this.

Oman's foreign minister: "Peace is within reach"

According to al-Bussaidi, the argument of uranium enrichment is losing its significance, "because now we are talking about zero storage". If you cannot store enriched nuclear material, it is "impossible to make a bomb", he said.

In the event of an agreement, he said Iran would also grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) full access to its nuclear facilities. He was fairly confident "that US inspectors will also be granted access at some point", he added.

When asked about Iran's missile program, Oman's foreign minister said: "I believe that Iran is open to discussing everything." Iran had previously made it clear that limiting its missile program was not negotiable. Al-Bussaidi now said that the most important points could be agreed "tomorrow".

Technical details would still take some time. "I think everything will be ready within three months," he said. After a previous meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, he had written on X: "Peace is within reach". He looked forward to "further and decisive" progress in the coming days.

Trump: A deal has to make sense

Trump said: "They want to make a deal, but it has to be a deal that makes sense." The US and Iran last negotiated the day before yesterday on Thursday. According to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, "technical talks" are initially planned for Monday in Vienna, where the IAEA headquarters are located.

It is still unclear whether there will be a further, fourth round of negotiations between the two sides afterwards. Trump recently gave Iran an ultimatum until the beginning of March. "Either we reach an agreement or it will be unfortunate for them". He has threatened military action if no agreement is reached.

"But I would prefer to do it peacefully. But they are very difficult people... they're very dangerous people, very difficult people," Trump now said. It would be nicer if military action wasn't necessary, he said before leaving for Texas - "but sometimes you have to do it this way."

Massive US military presence in the Middle East

Trump emphasized that he did not want to deploy the "strongest military in the world". He also pointed out that he definitely saw a risk of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East as a result of a US attack. "War always carries risks, both positive and negative."

Trump said that he had not yet made a final decision on the future course of action. In Washington shortly beforehand, he had said to the state leadership in Tehran: "They should make a deal, that would be smart of them."

Washington had recently significantly increased its military presence in the region. Should the USA attack Iran, Tehran is expected to attack targets in Israel. In view of the tense situation, the German government "urgently" advises against traveling to Israel.

USA accuses Iran of hostage diplomacy

The Federal Foreign Office (AA) adjusted its travel and security advice for the country yesterday evening. "Travel to Israel and East Jerusalem is strongly advised against", according to the AA website. Israel is still "formally in a state of war".

The US government now officially refers to Iran as a "state sponsor of wrongful detention". In an X-Post on the decision, Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Tehran of detaining innocent foreigners - including Americans - for decades as a means of political pressure.

This "abhorrent practice" of political hostage-taking must be ended, he said. If the Islamic Republic does not change its approach, further measures could follow, Rubio said.