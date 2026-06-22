Following the opening of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Switzerland at the chief negotiator level, further consultations at the working level are set to begin immediately afterward.

A United States Secret Service agent walks in front of the Palace Hotel, where negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are taking place at the Bürgenstock Resort. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

The goal is to reach a “final agreement” within 60 days, as provided for in the framework agreement, according to a joint statement issued overnight by the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan. Among other things, there will be working groups on Iran’s nuclear program and Western sanctions.

In addition, a communication channel between the warring parties has been established to prevent misunderstandings or incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, the statement continued. Furthermore, a forum has been created to ensure compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon as well. According to the statement released by Qatar on Platform X, technical talks on implementing the agreements are set to continue for the rest of the week at the luxury resort Bürgenstock in Switzerland.