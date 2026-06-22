Following the opening of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Switzerland at the chief negotiator level, further consultations at the working level are set to begin immediately afterward. The goal is to reach a “final agreement” within 60 days, as provided for in the framework agreement, according to a joint statement issued overnight by the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan. Among other things, there will be working groups on Iran’s nuclear program and Western sanctions.

A United States Secret Service agent walks in front of the Palace Hotel, where negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are taking place at the Bürgenstock Resort. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

The talks took place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.” “Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further talks,” the statement, released by the mediators on Platform X, continued.

A communication channel between the warring parties had been established to prevent misunderstandings or incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, the statement added. The goal is to ensure safe passage for ships through the strait. In addition, a forum has been created to ensure compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon as well, where there are repeated mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.

According to the report, technical talks on implementing the agreements are set to continue this week at the luxury Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne, Switzerland.

Iran: “Significant Progress” Regarding the War in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi wrote on X that there had been “significant progress” in efforts to end the war in Lebanon. He noted that the joint forum to monitor compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon was the “first real test” of the agreements. The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports has been lifted, and the first frozen Iranian assets are being released. A major reconstruction plan for Iran has also been launched.

Araghtschi’s statements could not be immediately verified. The U.S. side did not immediately comment overnight on the outcome of the first day of negotiations.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani posted a photo on the X platform early this morning showing him alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “Live from Lucerne, the work continues,” he wrote. In the photo, Vance appears to be typing on a laptop.

Direct Talks Between the Negotiators

According to reports, the first direct talks between the delegations in Switzerland lasted a good hour on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. delegation was led by Vance. He had previously indicated that he expected to return to the U.S. on Monday.

On the Iranian side, in addition to Foreign Minister Araghtschi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, among others, participated as a negotiator.

The U.S. and Israel had launched the war against Iran in late February. A ceasefire went into effect in early April, though it was violated on isolated occasions. Last week, the U.S. and Iran then concluded a framework agreement—with the goal of reaching a comprehensive agreement to end the war within 60 days.