AfD politicians and right-wing activists from Switzerland met in Kloten ZH to discuss the topic of "remigration", among other things. German Green politician now calls for the AfD to be banned.

Following a report on a meeting between AfD politicians and right-wing activists in Switzerland on the topic of "remigration", among other things, Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt is calling for the AfD to be banned. "Together with neo-Nazis, they are openly acting aggressively against the free democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany," the Vice President of the Bundestag told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers.

The background to this is a meeting in Switzerland in mid-December. According to a report by the media network "Correctiv", participants included Brandenburg AfD politician Lena Kotré, AfD member of the Bundestag Roger Beckamp and representatives of the "Blood & Honour" movement, which is banned in Germany, and the far-right Swiss group "Junge Tat". According to the media network, an undercover reporter gained access to the meeting in the small town of Kloten, north of Zurich.

AfD politicians confirm meeting

Kotré confirmed the meeting to X, among others: "We talked about remigration, which is particularly close to my heart, as well as other things that are in our party program." According to Kotré, "Correctiv" filmed something that the participants themselves had filmed professionally and wanted to put online unfiltered. Beckamp published his speech in Switzerland on YouTube. When right-wing extremists use the term "remigration", they usually mean that a large number of people of foreign origin should leave the country - even under duress.

Around a year after the Potsdam meeting

Correctiv had already caused a stir in January with a report on a secret meeting between AfD politicians and right-wing extremists in Potsdam - including the Austrian Martin Sellner. This meeting in November 2023 was also about plans for the mass expulsion of people from Germany. As a result, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against right-wing extremism across Germany.

Göring-Eckardt: AfD is dangerous

Göring-Eckardt said that the events in Switzerland showed once again how dangerous the AfD is. "The interaction with the Russian regime and the anti-German oligarch Elon Musk also demonstrates the AfD's deliberate political goal of disrupting the functioning of this order."

In Göring-Eckardt's view, there is therefore sufficient evidence that the party is presumably unconstitutional. "In order to adequately take into account the protection of the constitution provided for by the Basic Law, proceedings should be initiated to examine the constitutionality of the AfD."

Green MP Kassem Taher Saleh also called for the ban proceedings against the AfD to be accelerated. They should not wait any longer.

A party ban can be applied for by the Bundestag, Bundesrat or Federal Government at the Federal Constitutional Court. Critics warn that proceedings would be very lengthy and the outcome in Karlsruhe would be open. There are also concerns about banning a party with a high level of voter approval.