Central airports in the Gulf have been hit following Iranian attacks. Dubai International Airport - one of the world's most important hubs - was hit particularly hard. Tens of thousands of travelers are stranded and airlines have suspended operations.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dubai International Airport was damaged in a suspected Iranian attack, four employees were injured.

All flights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were temporarily suspended, with around 20,000 travelers stranded in Dubai alone.

Bahrain and Qatar also reported attacks, and the airspace over large parts of the Middle East is closed. Show more

Are you in the Middle East right now? Get in touch with us on WhatsApp at +41 79 282 27 12 or by email.

Dubai International Airport has been damaged in Iranian attacks. According to the airport operators, one departure hall was slightly damaged and four employees suffered injuries and received medical treatment.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately and parts of the terminals were evacuated. Footage circulated on social networks shows smoke developing in one terminal area and passengers and staff being evacuated.

Additional documentation of damage from an Iranian drone or missile strike on Dubai International Airport. pic.twitter.com/hmxs978wuY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

The airport confirmed that all flights were suspended until further notice. Passengers were asked not to travel to the airport and to check the status of their connections directly with their airlines. Some aircraft that had already taken off had to turn back after the airspace was classified as unsafe.

Abu Dhabi airport also hit

Dubai International is one of the most important global hubs for air traffic. It normally handles more than 2,000 flights a day from over 100 airlines. Emirates, the largest airline in the region, connects Dubai with over 140 destinations worldwide. The impact on international air traffic is correspondingly serious.

Abu Dhabi Airport was also affected. According to the authorities, the interception of a drone at Zayed International Airport caused debris to fall. One person was killed and seven others were injured. In Bahrain, the international airport reported property damage as a result of a drone attack. In Qatar, missiles were intercepted over Doha.

Smoke seen and fire alarms heard as passengers and staff evacuate Dubai International Airport, following a drone or missile impact on the airport during an attack by Iran. pic.twitter.com/05feyP0EZr — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

As a result of the attacks, the airspace over large parts of the Persian Gulf was closed. Flight tracking data showed widely diverted or canceled connections. Several international airlines suspended or canceled flights to the region, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and European airlines.

Around 20,000 travelers are said to have been stranded in Dubai alone. The authorities declared that the government would cover the costs of accommodation and care. Long queues formed in the terminals and some electronic gates were taken out of service.

An Iranian missile hit Dubai International Airport this morning, with smoke seen rising near the north end of the airfield. pic.twitter.com/keBhRAsuAf — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 1, 2026

The airports in the United Arab Emirates are among the most important connecting routes between Europe, Asia and Africa. A prolonged closure would have far-reaching consequences for international passenger and freight traffic as well as for global supply chains.

You can also find all the information on the escalation in the Middle East in the ticker