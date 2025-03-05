Many beaches are already flooded, while meter-high waves are piling up in the ocean. Jono Searle/AAP/dpa

Australia is facing one of the most dangerous weather events in the last 50 years. Cyclone Alfred could hit the densely populated east coast - right at high tide. Experts are warning of flooding, huge waves and power cuts.

Millions of people on Australia's east coast are preparing for the most violent tropical cyclone in over five decades.

Cyclone Alfred, which is approaching the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 km/h, is expected to make landfall on Friday night - possibly at high tide, which is even more dangerous. CNN reports.

"We haven't seen anything like this in 50 years"

The last comparable storm was Cyclone Zoe in 1974, which caused severe flooding in Brisbane and the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

The region's population has more than doubled since then, and experts warn that the worst effects could be felt south of the cyclone's eye - along the tourist beaches from the Gold Coast to New South Wales.

According to Darrell Strauss, a coastal management researcher at Griffith University, there is a threat of storm surges and coastal erosion, huge waves up to 10 meters high and flooding in streams and rivers. "We haven't seen anything like this for 50 years," says Strauss.

Sandbags, evacuations and hoarding

Preparations are already underway in Brisbane and along the coast: Residents are securing their homes with sandbags, supermarkets are being emptied - water and food are in particularly high demand. Beaches have been closed due to dangerous surf with waves of over 5 meters.

Model calculations show that around 20,000 properties in Brisbane alone could be affected by flooding.

Government warns: "Now is the time to act!"

The authorities are urging coastal residents to follow evacuation instructions. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli warned: "If you're in the middle of a storm surge, your home is the last place you want to be. Now is the time to act."

Major sporting events have been canceled, schools will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, and residents should secure loose items to prevent damage from high winds

Gloomy memories of 2022

The Northern Rivers region, which was hit by severe flooding in 2022, could once again be particularly affected. Three years later, many houses there are still uninhabitable.

"The Northern Rivers have been through hell in recent years. We are particularly concerned about these communities," said Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales.

As Australia prepares for the arrival of Cyclone Alfred, we can only hope that the worst forecasts do not come true. The next few hours will be crucial.

