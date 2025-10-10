After the extended national holiday, millions of Chinese people returned home - and ended up in a never-ending traffic jam. At the country's largest toll station, traffic backed up in dozens of lanes for kilometers.

In China, the eight-day National Day celebrations were followed by massive traffic jams - over 120,000 vehicles were stuck at the Wuzhuang toll plaza in Anhui alone.

Aerial photos show how 36 lanes merge into just four - a kilometer-long sea of brake lights.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, around 888 million trips were made during the holidays - more than at any time since the pandemic. Show more

China has experienced the biggest return travel chaos in years. After the end of the eight-day National Day celebrations and the Moon Festival, traffic collapsed on the country's highways. According to local media, the Wuzhuang toll station in the city of Chuzhou in Anhui province - the largest in the country with 36 lanes - was particularly affected.

Drone footage, which spread rapidly on Chinese social networks, shows an endless ribbon of red tail lights moving at walking pace through the night. According to the state news agency Xinhua and the television station CCTV, at times over 120,000 cars were waiting to pass the toll booth.

The queue stretched for several kilometers before the 36 lanes merged back into four. "Chaos looks nice - as long as you're not in the middle of it," commented one user sarcastically on Weibo.

888 million domestic trips registered

According to the Chinese Ministry of Tourism, this year's "Golden Week" - a combination of National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival - was the busiest in terms of travel since 2019: 888 million domestic trips were registered, around 120 million more than in the previous year.

The ministry had already anticipated bottlenecks in advance, but the combination of extended holidays, low fuel prices and ideal autumn weather resulted in even more traffic than expected.

China experiences a huge wave of return travel every year during "Golden Week" - but in 2025 the scale was extraordinary. On the one hand, the holiday fell on an eight-day period for the first time in years, and on the other, the need to travel for many families returned particularly strongly after the pandemic.

The government now wants to examine whether staggered return days should be introduced in the future in order to equalize the volume of traffic. At the same time, calls for a reform of the toll system are once again circulating on social media - because despite dozens of lanes, bottlenecks are occurring at the electronic checkpoints.