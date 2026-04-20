"Mein Schiff 4" was stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Wikipedia

In the midst of the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, several cruise ships were stuck in Gulf ports for weeks. At the weekend, they managed to pass through - in convoy, under threat from Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Now the captain of the "Mein Schiff 4" has come forward with touching words.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran has tightened its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, threatening a cruise ship without causing any damage.

Several detained ships, including "Mein Schiff 4", "Mein Schiff 5" and the "MSC Euribia", have now been able to pass through the strait in convoy and are on their way to Europe.

Previously, numerous cruise ships had been stranded in ports for weeks due to the conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Captain Jan Fortun of the "Mein Schiff 4" was visibly moved on Instagram. Show more

Iran has once again tightened its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and is attacking ships in the strategically important strait. A TUI Cruises cruise ship was also affected. However, the incident had a minor outcome.

Several cruise ships stranded in the Persian Gulf as a result of the Iranian war have now successfully crossed the passage and are on their way to Europe. These include the passenger-less "Mein Schiff 4" and "Mein Schiff 5" from TUI Cruises and the "MSC Euribia" from the Swiss shipping company MSC.

The ships sailed through the strait in convoy on Saturday, explained an MSC spokesperson. "The passage was carried out in close coordination with the relevant authorities".

According to the security company "Vanguard Tech", the "Mein Schiff 4" was threatened by Iranian Revolutionary Guards during the passage near Oman. According to the captain, they declared: "We are carrying out an operation, we will shoot and destroy you."

Impact registered near the ship

An impact was registered in the immediate vicinity of the ship, but no damage was reported. The UK maritime watchdog UKMTO also reported another incident in which a container ship was hit by an "unknown projectile".

TUI Cruises confirmed that its own ships are on their way to the Mediterranean. Details on the route and schedule will follow as soon as they are reliably available. According to the company, the "MSC Euribia" is heading for Northern Europe and the planned cruise from Kiel on May 16 is to take place as planned.

On Friday, the "Celestial Discovery" - the former "Aida Aura" - was the first cruise ship to pass through the strait since the conflict began at the end of February. Previously, numerous ships had been stranded in ports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha after the USA and Israel launched attacks on Iran and Tehran threatened to fire on ships.

Captain of "Mein Schiff 4" visibly moved

Captain Jan Fortun of the "Mein Schiff 4" was visibly moved by the past few weeks on Instagram. In a post, he wrote:

"The past fifty days have presented these ships with challenges that neither a crew nor an operator should ever experience. An experience that will live long in the memory of all involved."

It continued: "I wish all crews at sea and ashore every strength and resilience for a safe and stable restart."