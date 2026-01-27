Melania Trump calls for unity after fatal shooting. (stock image) Bild: Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

First Lady Melania Trump reacts after the fatal shooting of US citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis. "We must unite. I call for unity," she said.

First Lady Melania Trump is calling on the USA to unite following the fatal shooting of US citizens by federal officials in Minneapolis. "We must unite. I'm calling for unity," she told Fox News. She said she knew that her husband - US President Donald Trump - had had good talks with the governor of the state of Minnesota, Tim Walz, and the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, on Monday. They would work together to promote peaceful coexistence without riots.

"I am against violence." When people protest, they should do so peacefully, the First Lady warned. She did not explicitly mention the fatal shootings by federal officers that claimed the lives of two people in Minneapolis in recent weeks. The 55-year-old usually keeps a low profile with public appearances and statements on the political situation in the USA. However, a documentary about her will be released in a few days, which was also the subject of the Fox News interview.

Trump's rigorous deportation policy and the brutal actions of heavily armed forces in Minneapolis had recently triggered nationwide protests in the USA. Under this impression, the US President recently indicated a willingness to compromise. In a radio interview, he described the talks with the two Democrats Walz and Frey as "very good" and "very respectful".

Frey announced after the phone call with Trump that some federal officials would be withdrawn from Minneapolis from this Tuesday.