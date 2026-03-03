Melania Trump, First Lady of the USA, chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Keystone

Melania Trump normally keeps a low profile with public appearances. But following her documentary film debut, she has now also played a leading role at the UN. This is not going down well everywhere.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A few days after the start of the Israeli-American attacks on Iran, Melania Trump became the first First Lady to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council. In her speech, the 55-year-old said phrases such as "peace does not have to be fragile". She went on to emphasize that the USA is committed to all children around the world. "I hope that you will soon have peace."

She did not explicitly mention the military conflict in the Middle East. The former model chaired a session of the most powerful UN body on children, technology and education in conflict situations. The First Lady's assumption of the chairmanship was met with some criticism.

The USA took over the rotating chairmanship of the most important UN body this month, which also includes chairing the meetings. Normally, UN ambassadors or government representatives chair the meetings of the 15-member body. Until now, the supporting program of United Nations events has usually been reserved for their partners. In the supporting program of the 2017 UN General Assembly, for example, Melania Trump gave a short speech at a lunch that also focused on education and the protection of children.

Why is the First Lady taking the chair?

The UN welcomed the First Lady's chairmanship of the session. A spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres said in advance that it was a sign of the USA's appreciation for the Security Council. The appearance comes against the backdrop of tense relations between US President Donald Trump's administration and the United Nations. Trump has repeatedly described the organization as ineffective in the past and has caused his country to withdraw from numerous UN organizations. According to UN figures, the USA still owes the organization many billions of dollars.

In addition to a number of astonished reactions to the First Lady's presidency, the move was also sharply criticized. A columnist for the British Guardian, for example, saw it as a deliberate attempt to embarrass the UN. Melania Trump has kept a low profile in the past with public appearances, but has recently increasingly sought publicity, for example with her documentary film project "Melania".

Iran's UN ambassador criticized the timing of a meeting on such a topic and once again accused the USA and Israel of being responsible for an attack on a school that left many children dead. Israel rejected the accusation. "We are not aware of any Israeli or American attacks there at this time," said Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani.

First official visit after "escalator gate"

Her husband's harsh criticism of the UN in particular had raised the question of the First Lady's motives for chairing the meeting. The fact that Donald Trump's third wife sometimes takes positions or sends signals that are not congruent with those of her husband is nothing new. Some observers suspect a strategy of the Trump couple's communication mix behind this.

It was also the First Lady's first official visit to the building since the so-called escalator gate: the US President and his wife had stepped onto an escalator on their arrival at the UN General Assembly in September, which then came to an abrupt halt. President Trump was so incensed by the incident that he subsequently called for the "arrest" of those responsible. According to the UN, the results of a preliminary investigation showed that a built-in safety mechanism at the top of the escalator had been triggered.

This time, Melania Trump, accompanied by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, rode the same escalator after arriving at the UN headquarters in eastern Manhattan - without incident. She then shook hands with the ambassadors of the other 14 countries currently represented at the Security Council and posed smiling for a photo together. The First Lady closed the subsequent meeting with the following words: "I wish you all much strength in preserving peace in the world."