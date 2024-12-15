Part-time first lady? Melania Trump's future role - Gallery It is unclear whether Melania Trump will live permanently in the White House with her husband Donald Trump. (archive picture) Image: dpa A solo trip to Africa by the then First Lady was remembered more as a series of pictures of different outfits. (archive image) Image: dpa She barely made an appearance in the Republican's election campaign. (archive image) Image: dpa Melania Trump rarely appeared on stage for photos with her husband during the election campaign. (archive image) Image: dpa Greetings between the two appeared somewhat awkward at times. (archive image) Image: dpa Donald and Melania Trump are not said to have a particularly close relationship. (archive picture) Image: dpa Some of the outfits back then sparked criticism. (archive image) Image: dpa Part-time first lady? Melania Trump's future role - Gallery It is unclear whether Melania Trump will live permanently in the White House with her husband Donald Trump. (archive picture) Image: dpa A solo trip to Africa by the then First Lady was remembered more as a series of pictures of different outfits. (archive image) Image: dpa She barely made an appearance in the Republican's election campaign. (archive image) Image: dpa Melania Trump rarely appeared on stage for photos with her husband during the election campaign. (archive image) Image: dpa Greetings between the two appeared somewhat awkward at times. (archive image) Image: dpa Donald and Melania Trump are not said to have a particularly close relationship. (archive picture) Image: dpa Some of the outfits back then sparked criticism. (archive image) Image: dpa

During her husband's first term in office, Melania Trump set herself apart from other first ladies. This could be even more the case in Donald Trump's new years in office.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to reports, Melania Trump will probably only live in the White House part of the time during Trump's second term.

While she barely made an appearance during the election campaign, she focused on personal projects such as marketing her book and jewelry collection.

Melania Trump set few substantive priorities at the time, but attracted attention with fashion statements and controversial appearances. Show more

Will Donald Trump be sitting in the White House in the evening without his wife? That could happen. It is unclear whether the future First Lady Melania Trump will move into the government headquarters in Washington permanently. The fact that the question is even being raised is unusual and speaks volumes about the relationship between Donald and Melania Trump.

As much as the former and next US president likes to break with political conventions, the way in which his wife approaches her role is just as idiosyncratic. The world is bracing itself for chaotic years in the Republican's second term. And what can we expect from Melania Trump in her second term as president's wife?

Only part-time in the White House?

The television channel CNN recently reported, citing people close to her, that it is rather unlikely that Melania Trump will live permanently in the White House during her husband's second term of office. Instead, she will spend the majority of her time commuting between the Trump estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York, where their son Barron is studying.

However, Melania Trump will be present at important events in the White House and will also make her own mark as First Lady, according to the report. There have been no official announcements from the 54-year-old herself so far.

Melania Trump only moved into the White House a few months late during Trump's first term of office. Back then, she waited until Barron had finished the school year.

Speculation that she might not actually move into the government headquarters this time and could only be there part-time has attracted attention - and prompted questions from the future president.

If it has to be

When asked whether his wife would be at his side in the White House during his new term of office, the 78-year-old gave a somewhat bumpy answer in an interview with "Time" magazine: "Oh yes, she was, she was very, she became very active towards the end." Whether he was referring to the end of his first term in office or the final phase of his election campaign was left open. Trump added: "She'll be active when she has to be - when she has to be."

A few weeks ago, she clearly did not "have to" according to this definition. When Trump was received at the White House by Democratic incumbent Joe Biden shortly after his election victory in mid-November, his wife did not come along. Melania Trump turned down an invitation from outgoing First Lady Jill Biden and stayed away from the highly symbolic appointment in Washington - due to other commitments, according to the official explanation.

A statement from her office said that she wished her husband every success. Some observers saw this decision as a foretaste that she could make herself even rarer as First Lady in the coming years than she did the first time around.

No role in the election campaign

Melania Trump made almost no appearance at all during the election campaign. Unlike usual, she did not give a speech at the big Republican coronation party conference in the summer. She also took part in almost no other campaign events, let alone held solo events for her husband. For many months, Melania Trump only appeared occasionally at her husband's side or at least briefly joined him on stage for a photo. And on these few occasions, it seemed a little awkward when the two greeted each other with kisses left and right. The couple are not particularly intimate.

Teleshopping on breakfast television

Instead, Melania Trump has recently been very active in promoting her memoirs. The book with the succinct title "Melania", which does not provide very deep insights into her inner life, has become a bestseller. The future First Lady has appeared several times on US breakfast television for a mix of interview and teleshopping to promote the book, as well as jewelry and Christmas tree decorations. "It's a great gift and a great collector's item," the ex-model enthused about a necklace from her collection.

During one of her appearances, she was asked whether she was keen to become First Lady again. "I'm not scared, because this time it's different," she replied. "I have a lot more experience, a lot more knowledge. I've been in the White House before." So she knew exactly what to expect and who to bring onto her team. That didn't sound very enthusiastic.

The style in round one

Even during Trump's first term in office (2017 to 2021), his wife set herself apart from other first ladies. Although she was often present at prestigious events back then, she only made a few statements of her own and tended to make headlines with fashion decisions and her Christmas decorations in the White House. A solo trip to Africa by the then First Lady, for example, was remembered above all as a series of pictures of various outfits and poses: with a black and white Panama hat in front of pyramids in Egypt, with a tropical hat on a safari in Kenya and other outfits that reminded critics of colonial rule in Africa.

Melania Trump has also used the time since leaving the White House less than other first ladies to use her celebrity for charitable purposes. Insiders told the US media that Melania Trump had mainly looked after her son Barron, surrounded herself with a small circle of family, friends and her stylist and enjoyed her privacy. However, she made herself scarce in public during this time. Now she will soon be back in the spotlight - whether she likes it or not.