Melanie Müller is back in court: the pop singer is fighting against her conviction for giving the Hitler salute and drug possession. What is known so far.

The pop singer Melanie Müller (37) is once again on trial for Hitler salute accusations. The appeal trial against the former RTL jungle queen begins today at 10 a.m. at Leipzig District Court. Further hearings are scheduled for January 5 and 12.

What are the allegations?

It's about a concert in Leipzig on the night of September 17/18, 2022. There, the pop singer is alleged to have shown the Hitler salute. She is also alleged to have encouraged another man to also show the salute and other people present to respond to her with shouts of "Heil".

Investigators also discovered 0.69 grams of cocaine mixture and an ecstasy tablet during a search of Müller's apartment in August 2023.

What does Müller say?

Müller distanced herself from right-wing extremist statements after the investigation became known. In an Instagram video, she stated that she was "dismayed and outraged". "I would like to distance myself clearly and unequivocally from such people and ideas and condemn them in the strongest possible terms."

She has nothing to do with Nazis and right-wing extremists. In the trial at first instance, she had stated through her defense lawyer that she had no right-wing views and was apolitical. The hand gesture had been a gesture to incite the audience. She had already made this arm movement at many concerts, to the battle cry: "Zicke Zacke, Zicke Zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi". Numerous right-wing extremist slogans were chanted from the audience. When Melanie Müller became aware of this, she stopped the concert, emphasized her defence lawyer.

Regarding the charge of possession of narcotics, the pop singer had her lawyer explain that the drugs belonged to a friend she had visited shortly before. The friend had left behind the handbag in which the drugs had been found.

What was the verdict of the district court?

In August 2024, the Leipzig district court sentenced Müller to a total fine of 160 daily rates of 500 euros each, i.e. around 76,000 francs, for using signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations and for drug possession.

The judge at the district court went well beyond the prosecution's request for the sentence. The latter had demanded 95 daily rates of 60 euros each - i.e. 5,700 euros. The defense had pleaded for acquittal on both charges and appealed against the verdict.

Judge had estimated income: "Conspicuously luxurious lifestyle"

Melanie Müller had saidin the proceedings before the district court that she had made numerous appearances in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Mallorca before the incident. "Now I only have appearances on Mallorca. Everything else is gone," she explained.

As she did not provide any concrete information about her income, this had to be estimated, the judge explained. The defendant still has numerous gigs on Mallorca and an apartment in Germany and on the Spanish vacation island, the judge emphasized. "You have a conspicuously luxurious lifestyle," he said. He then estimated Müller's income at around 15,000 euros per month.

Will Müller appear at the trial?

This is generally to be expected, said a spokesperson for the district court. The trial dates have been agreed with all parties involved. In addition, the defendant has not applied to be released, for example for health reasons.

The start of the trial at the district court had been postponed twice at short notice. The Ballermann singer had submitted a medical certificate each time. Neither her management nor her defense team commented on the current appeal process when asked.

Müller was born in Oschatz, Saxony. In 2014, she won the eighth season of the RTL jungle show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" and went on to appear in numerous TV shows. As a pop singer, she sings on Mallorca and performs at booked events.

