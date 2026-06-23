Despite the recent dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sees no threat to relations between her country and the U.S. Cooperation between the two countries is based on “such a long and solid history” that it will not be called into question by “a discussion on social media,” the right-wing head of government said at an event hosted by the newspaper “La Verità” in Rome.

Tensions had arisen between Trump and Meloni in recent days. The trigger was the U.S. president’s claim that Meloni had begged him for a photo at the recent G7 summit in Évian, France. He said he felt sorry for her. Meloni sharply refuted this, calling it “completely fabricated.” In a further exchange on social media, she rebuked him once again.

When asked about this dispute, Meloni said that while she had been genuinely upset by the argument, she now had no intention of further fueling the conflict. “I think our bilateral cooperation with the U.S. should return to normal.”

Meloni also emphasized that, despite the dispute, she has no intention of changing Italy’s foreign policy direction: “Italian foreign policy will remain the same as it has been for the past 80 years. Maintaining strong relations with the U.S. and the EU is essential, as that is the foundation of the West’s strength.” She explained that, aside from the recent dispute, cooperation between the two countries had gone well in recent weeks and months.

However, the previously good relationship had already suffered significantly. Trump had sharply criticized Meloni back in April after she described his verbal attacks against the Pope as “unacceptable.”