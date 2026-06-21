Donald Trump escalated the dispute with the Italian prime minister, and Meloni fired back. (File photo) Bild: dpa

Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni are engaged in a public spat—over alleged requests for photos. But there’s much more to it than that.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni are trading sharp words on social media.

The trigger for this dispute: Meloni is said to have begged Trump for a photo at the G7 summit.

The Italian leader has categorically denied this claim, calling it “completely fabricated.” Show more

Did Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ask Donald Trump for a photo? Following this claim by the U.S. president, the two heads of government are trading sharp words on social media. Trump accused Meloni of failing to support the U.S. action against Iran. After the U.S. military operation, “she wants to make friends again to improve her ‘poll numbers,’” the Republican wrote—followed by a “No thanks!!!” Meloni countered: “My popularity is none of your business.” Trump should focus on his own instead.

The U.S. president had previously repeated the claim on the Truth Social platform that Meloni had begged him for a photo at the G7 summit—a claim the Italian leader had already flatly denied, calling it “completely fabricated.” In response to Trump’s “harsh and offensive” remarks, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned visit to the U.S.

Meloni had long been regarded as a bridge-builder

In his post, Trump now insinuated that Meloni’s approval ratings in Italy had fallen because she had denied the U.S. support in its actions against Iran: “She didn’t even allow us to use Italian runways—a significant logistical disadvantage,” Trump wrote.

Meloni responded on Instagram, saying that Trump’s repeated attacks were pointless. She explained that the use of U.S. military bases in Italy is subject to agreements that she, as prime minister, cannot violate. “Italy remains a sovereign nation.” Meloni emphasized: “As for my popularity: Your friendship certainly hasn’t helped it, and it doesn’t depend on my relationship with you either.”

The right-wing politician had long been regarded as a bridge-builder between Europe and the U.S. Her relationship with the U.S. president deteriorated significantly after the right-wing prime minister described Trump’s verbal attack on Pope Leo XIV as “unacceptable.”

Are Good Relations with Trump a Disadvantage for Meloni?

As early as January, Meloni had cautiously distanced herself from Trump following his tariff announcements against several EU countries in the Greenland conflict. During the war in Iran, the 49-year-old had rejected Italian participation in the American-Israeli attacks. Italy also refused to allow several U.S. aircraft to land at the Sigonella base in Sicily for the war against Iran.

Meloni announced on Sunday that she would not comment further on the photo controversy, “as I still believe in the unity of the West and do not think this is a spectacle that does justice to our mission.”