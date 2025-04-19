The interpreter Valentina Maiolini-Rothbacher translated Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office. But she had a lapse. Bild: Keystone

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's interpreter lost her train of thought during her meeting with US President Trump. She has now publicly apologized.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meloni's translator Maiolini-Rothbacher lost her train of thought in front of the cameras in the Oval Office during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

When Italy's Prime Minister Meloni noticed this, she translated herself.

"What happened is the worst thing that can happen to an interpreter, terribly embarrassing," Maiolini-Rothbacher apologizes. Show more

Following a slip-up at the White House, the interpreter for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Valentina Maiolini-Rothbacher, has publicly apologized. "What happened is the worst thing that can happen to an interpreter, terribly embarrassing", Maiolini-Rothbacher told the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera". The Italian had lost her train of thought in front of the cameras in the Oval Office on Maundy Thursday during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. When Meloni noticed this, she translated herself.

The interpreter now said: "Meloni had every right to interrupt me. It was a very important meeting and every word carried a lot of weight. Fortunately, I didn't say anything stupid, but still..." Her excuse was that she had never been to the White House before, nobody was moderating the meeting and there had been a lot of shouting. Trump then addressed her personally with the words "Please, please". "All of this must have confused me."

In international politics, translators are usually present at important meetings. Even though many politicians speak English, they often prefer to speak in their native language when making public appearances - including Meloni in the White House. Maiolini-Rothbacher is an experienced interpreter. She has also attended many summits.