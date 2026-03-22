The plan is one of the central projects of the coalition of three right-wing and conservative parties with which Meloni has been governing in Rome for three and a half years. KEYSTONE

In Italy, the people decide on the judiciary - and on the future of Giorgia Meloni. The two-day vote is a mood test for Europe's loudest advocate of right-wing change.

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A two-day referendum has begun in Italy on whether the country's justice system should be overhauled. Both chambers of parliament have already approved right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's plan. However, as the constitution must be amended for the judicial reform, a referendum will now also be held. Critics believe the independence of the judiciary is at risk.

The reform is approved if there are more "yes" votes than "no" votes. However, the referendum is also seen as a mood test for the right and left camps ahead of the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for fall 2027. The result of the referendum is expected by Monday evening. More than 46 million Italians are eligible to vote.

Meloni's central project

The plan is one of the central projects of the coalition of three right-wing and conservative parties with which Meloni has governed in Rome for three and a half years. Italy's right-wing camp has been complaining for decades that large parts of the judiciary are on the side of the left. The opposition, on the other hand, accuses the Prime Minister of wanting to make the judiciary complaisant.

The core of the reform is to separate the careers of judges and public prosecutors. In addition, there are to be new self-governing bodies for judges and public prosecutors. Parliament is to be involved in their appointment. This would give politicians more influence over personnel decisions.

Despite all the controversy, most people agree that there is indeed a need for reform in the Italian judicial system. It takes much longer than in many other countries for justice to be delivered. According to a survey, only four out of ten Italians trust their justice system.