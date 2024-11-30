Men dressed up in masks from the Borkum Boys' Association throw themselves from an advertising pillar into the arms of onlookers in the center of the North Sea island. (Archive) Reinhold Grigoleit / Keystone

On the eve of St. Nicholas Day, a group of masked men chase women through the streets of Borkum and beat them with cow horns. The "Klaasohm tradition" remained hidden from the public for a long time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Klaasohm festival on the German island of Borkum, masked men chase women and beat them with a cow horn - a practice known as a "tradition".

For a long time, the custom was kept secret from outsiders, but an ARD report shows the aggressive side of this "tradition".

After fierce criticism and intervention from politicians and the public, the organizing association has announced that it will abolish cow horn beating.

The custom allegedly goes back to the time of the whalers, who wanted to show their dominance over the women again after months of absence. Show more

On the North Sea island of Borkum, a festival is celebrated every year on December 5 that is not all cheerful tones: Klaasohm. In this custom, masked men chase women and beat them with a cow horn.

The ritual, which was kept secret from outsiders, has now caused widespread horror. The ARD magazine Panorama recently published a report showing the scenes of this bizarre "Santa Claus custom". In the report, women report anonymously on aggressive assaults to which they felt at the mercy of. Some were in pain for days after the beatings.

The problematic nature of the festival is rarely discussed openly on the island, which has a population of around 5,000. According to research by NDR, the organizer - the Borkumer Jungens von 1830 association - expressly calls on its members to maintain secrecy.

Nobody should stay at home out of fear

Unsurprisingly, neither the association nor the mayor of Borkum wanted to comment publicly at first. However, this was followed by a wave of outrage in Germany, which triggered a rethink among those responsible.

Christine Arbogast, Lower Saxony's State Secretary in the Ministry of Social Affairs, made it clear: "Customs and traditions are always very important. But it is clear that everything comes to an end where women feel unsafe and are afraid of corporal punishment."

She emphasized that no one has to stay at home out of fear: "Anyone who wants to be spanked with a horn is allowed to do so. But anyone who doesn't want to must also be respected."

Association understands the criticism

The Borkum Boys' Association is now trying to calm the criticism. In a statement, they admitted that beating with cow horns used to be part of the tradition "and in individual cases in recent years".

At the same time, the association "expressly distanced itself from any form of violence against women" and apologized for the "historically grown actions of past years". In future, they want to completely abolish the beating and make the festival more transparent in order to clear up misunderstandings.

"We understand the criticism of the scenes shown in the report and feel obliged to bring about further changes," the statement reads.

Mayor finds ARD report "dubious"

The mayor of Borkum, Jürgen Akkermann, also commented on the accusations, but was less insightful. He criticized the Panorama magazine report as "tendentious and dubious". According to Akkermann, this opinion is also shared by many residents of the island.

He emphasized that the festival on Borkum is celebrated by women, men and children together, both in the streets and in the pubs. "Unfortunately, the positive voices don't get a say in the report," the mayor lamented.

Jürgen Akkermann (non-party), mayor of the town of Borkum in the German state of Lower Saxony, finds the criticism of the Klaasohm custom exaggerated. (archive picture) Sina Schuldt/Keystone

The Leer/Emden police station, which is responsible for security on Borkum, has also spoken out. In a message on Facebook, it states that no form of violence will be tolerated.

If the police become aware of any assaults, they will be consistently prosecuted. In addition, the current media coverage will be included in the "police assessment of the situation". The police will accompany this year's "Klaasohm" with numerous officers.

"We are taking a zero-tolerance approach," emphasized a spokesperson. A concept is currently being developed to prevent any form of violence at the event on the night of December 6.

Custom marks male dominance

On Borkum itself, it is said that the Klaasohm custom goes back to the time of the whalers. After months of absence, the men returned at the end of the year and used this ritual to mark their return and male dominance. In doing so, they made it clear that they - and not the women - were back in charge on the island.

Now that public pressure is growing, those responsible are promising changes - at the very least, the beating with cow horns will be abolished. It remains to be seen whether the announced transparency will actually find its way into the long-established festival.