Rescue operation in the Red Sea Men fish drowning sheep out of the sea

Nicole Agostini

7.5.2025

When a merchant ship sank off the coast of Yemen, numerous sheep got into the water. Thanks to the efforts of the boat crew and fishermen, however, many were saved from drowning.

07.05.2025, 19:58

07.05.2025, 20:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A merchant ship carrying sheep capsized off the coast of Yemen.
  • The ship was reportedly carrying thousands of sheep that were due to arrive in Djibouti.
  • Many sheep fell into the water during the accident.
  • The boat crew and fishermen tried to save the animals from drowning.
Show more

A merchant ship loaded with sheep was traveling from Yemen towards East Africa when it capsized. Most of the animals fell into the sea and tried to stay afloat.

The boat crew, who were able to save themselves on small boats, and fishermen who were nearby got to work and began to fish the animals out of the sea.

In the video you can see how the men work to save the mammals.

