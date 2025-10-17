Still subject to strict approval regulations: The "male pill". Bild: Carsten Rehder/dpa/Keystone (Symbolbild)

Two German EU politicians want to simplify the approval of the male pill. Contraceptives for men could solve many problems, argue Peter Liese and Katarina Barley.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you German MEPs are calling for the approval regulations for male contraceptives to be relaxed.

The "male pill" could serve as a solution to many problems. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) should "take a leading role" in this issue.

The EMA stated that it supports the promotion of new therapies, including male contraceptives. The current regulations would not hinder the development of such contraceptives. Show more

German MEPs Peter Liese and Katarina Barley are pushing for more relaxed approval regulations for male contraceptives. According to the politicians, a "male pill" could solve many problems.

In a letter to the head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, they call for the EMA to take action on this issue.

"We urge the EMA to take a leadership role in this area," it says. New guidelines based on equality should be developed to support the approval of novel male contraceptives. The term "male pill" is used to describe various products that aim to significantly reduce sperm production.

Focus on side effects

Liese criticizes the fact that regulatory authorities pay much more attention to side effects with male contraceptives than with female contraceptives. In the past, studies have been discontinued because men complained of excessive side effects. These included mood swings and even depression.

Liese, who is also a doctor, and Barley, Vice-President of the European Parliament, emphasize that preparations administered to men could be of great help.

There are currently two main safe options for men: Condom or vasectomy - i.e. a surgical procedure in which the vas deferens is cut.

EMA: Regulations do not hinder

When asked, the EMA stated that it supports developers in promoting new therapies, including male contraceptives. The current regulations do not contain any provisions that hinder the development of male contraceptives, it said.

Over the past 20 years, all applications for scientific advice from the EMA have focused exclusively on the development of contraceptives for women. "However, we would like to emphasize that our doors remain open," said the EMA. They are happy to support developers with regulatory issues.